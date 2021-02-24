The National Park Service is seeking community input to help develop a plan to improve trails in Catoctin Mountain Park.
The comprehensive trail system plan will offer guidance for “enhancing the park’s trail system and the visitor experience, while continuing to protect natural and cultural resources,” according to a NPS news release.
The public may attend a virtual meeting on March 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. and can submit ideas for improving Catoctin Mountain Park trails from March 10 through April 10.
Catoctin Mountain Park currently has 25 miles of developed trails that provide several scenic viewpoints, universally accessible trails and 6 miles of horseback riding trails, the release reads in part.
n People can attend the meeting by calling 877-286-5733. The conference ID is 71676020#.
n For those who can’t attend, there will be a recording of the meeting available at parkplanning.nps.gov/cato_trailplan.
n To offer comments and ideas, the public can also visit: parkplanning.nps.gov/cato_trailplan
n Comments and ideas postmarked by April 10 can also be mailed to: Superintendent, Attn: CATO Comprehensive Trail Plan, 6602 Foxville Road, Thurmont, MD 21788
n Those interested can also mark-up park maps to show their ideas and submit the maps with their comments. To get a map, visit: nps.gov/cato/planyourvisit/maps and submit them by email to: CATO_Trails_Plan@aecom.com. Maps can also be mailed to the address above.
— Hannah Himes
