Community members and representatives gathered at the Boys and Girls Club of Frederick County on Burck Street Sunday afternoon for the first Juneteenth Empowerment Resource Fair to directly connect with resources in the area.
This is the first event of its kind, according to Guy Djoken, U.S. Federation of UNESCO Club, Centers and Associations president.
It was hosted in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Frederick County, the YMCA of Frederick County and the International Forum, USA.
The forum featured organization leaders, representatives from the Maryland Judiciary and from U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen’s and U.S. Representative David Trone’s offices.
Representatives presented internship and job opportunities. They also exchanged contact information, and told them how citizens can reach out to their representatives to find the right resources.
“It’s about direct connection, but more importantly, really making sure that people know about the resources ... providing the source, making sure that all the citizens know that there are resources available to help us improve our situation,” Djoken said.
Some people don’t know where to start, and this could be a starting point for many, he said.
He hopes that the fair, which was followed by an award dinner, can become an annual event. It is scheduled to be every Juneteenth, with an emphasis on getting resources to Black and minority communities, he said.
The Moseti siblings went to the resource fair to learn about what they could access to further their futures. Each sibling found an interest in a different organization and resource.
“We felt like it was good for us as rising stars in America to make an effort to learn about the things that could help us and others like us,” said Bradley Moseti, the eldest of the siblings at 22.
The youngest, Nancylyn Moseti, 16, was interested in the Future Reimagined Initiative, a nonprofit that paves educational pathways for disadvantaged students.
Kevin Moseti, 18, liked hearing about the nonprofits and their missions, like helping the homeless.
Bradley was most interested in the internship opportunities, since he is a Towson University student.
Members of the Kemmo and Nguefack Foundation, a nonprofit based in Hagerstown that aims to help orphans in Africa and disadvantaged communities in the United States, also said the fair was a great learning experience.
Vicky Deuboue, the foundation’s CEO and founder, said that her group came to the resource fair to see how they could get more grant money and find other resources for her organization.
The foundation would also be receiving an award at the dinner, she said.
“There’s a lot of information, things are going to be useful, that we can implement in order to help people here in the community and also around the world,” she said.
She and Vladya Gotalowya, the foundation’s secretary, said they were ready to start exploring the new opportunities and resources.
“I’ve got a lot of information. And I’m dedicated to share the information to people that weren’t able to make it this afternoon,” Gotalowya said.
Denis G. Antoine, a Grenadian diplomat told the attendees on Sunday that it was imperative for people to go out and share the information they were learning today.
He has always heard people complaing that there are no resources for them, he said. But Sunday was a great representation of the government coming out and sharing the plethora of resources it does have.
Now, people can access them and share them with their friends, he said.
“Civic education is critical,” he said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter:
@clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.