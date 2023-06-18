Juneteenth Empowerment Resource Fair
Guy Djoken, center right, talks about the importance of Juneteenth and sharing resources to Black and minority communities on Sunday at the Juneteenth Empowerment Resource Fair. It was hosted at the Boys and Girls Club of Frederick County on Burck Street.

 By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com

Community members and representatives gathered at the Boys and Girls Club of Frederick County on Burck Street Sunday afternoon for the first Juneteenth Empowerment Resource Fair to directly connect with resources in the area.

This is the first event of its kind, according to Guy Djoken, U.S. Federation of UNESCO Club, Centers and Associations president.

