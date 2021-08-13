Members of Frederick County’s legislative delegation are divided on a request by leading Democrats in the General Assembly for Gov. Larry Hogan to extend Maryland’s state of emergency that is set to expire Sunday.
Speaker of the House of Delegates Adrienne Jones, D, and members of the House Democratic leadership sent a letter to Hogan, R, Friday urging him to extend the state’s Catastrophic Public Health Emergency as the virus’ delta variant has led to a rise in cases in the state.
While numbers came down in spring and early summer as vaccinations increased, the delta variant “has introduced a new level of contagion that will not be easily cowed,” the letter said.
“You have demonstrated to the nation what masking and vaccination can accomplish, and we commend you on your swift steps early in the pandemic to try to contain the virus,” it said.
But, “Just as you were able to end the State of Emergency earlier than expected as COVID-19 infections declined, the unknown nature of the virus and its variants requires that we change course once again.”
Ending the state of emergency now would send the wrong message to the public about the urgency of the situation, especially as children around the state prepare to head back to school, the letter stated. Classes for Frederick County Public Schools begin Wednesday. Jones’ letter was first reported by the Baltimore Sun.
In a statement Friday, Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci said the governor’s office appreciated the letter’s recognition of Maryland as a national leader in the response to the pandemic.
“Part of what has kept us a national leader is how we have incorporated our public health response — and all of the testing, tracing, surge capacity, and vaccine distribution infrastructure the state built from scratch — into the day-to-day operations of state government,” Ricci stated.
“Maryland is much better prepared to withstand the delta variant surge, our hospitals remain well within their capacities, and our health metrics are among the lowest in the country,” Ricci added.
The state remains very concerned about the rise in infections among people who are unvaccinated, and continues to try and get as many Marylanders vaccinated as possible, he said.
Sen. Michael Hough, R-Frederick and Carroll, also urged people to get vaccinated. He said he’s spoken with Hogan about the situation and knows the governor is monitoring it carefully.
Hough, who is seeking the Republican nomination for Frederick County executive, said he doesn’t think extending the state of emergency is necessary at this point.
“I trust Gov. Hogan to do the right thing on it,” he said.
Sen. Ron Young, D-Frederick, said the time has come for the state to start mandating vaccinations and even cutting off benefits for people who don’t get vaccinated.
While you can’t literally make someone get the vaccine, it can be required for jobs, to get into restaurants and other things, Young said.
The senator said it might be the only way to really wipe out the virus and its variants.
“What we’re playing with now, this is going to keep coming back,” Young said.
People who have gotten the vaccine are frustrated at not being able to go about their normal lives, he added.
“People who aren’t cooperating are always louder,” Young said. “They’re making people suffer. I’m sure they don’t see it that way.”
Del. Barrie Ciliberti, R-Frederick and Carroll, said it looked as if the state had passed the point of serious danger several weeks ago. But now the numbers are back on an upswing.
Ciliberti hadn’t seen Jones’ letter Friday but said the state needs to err on the side of caution as the numbers increase.
While the letter didn’t mention any specific actions the governor should take other than extending the state of emergency, Ciliberti said there are some steps he wouldn’t support.
“If that means closing businesses, the answer is no. If it means shutdowns, the answer’s no,” he said.
Del. Karen Lewis Young, D-Frederick, who sits on the House’s Health and Government Operations Committee, said she “absolutely” supports extending the state of emergency.
The letter mentioned a briefing that Lewis Young’s committee got on Aug. 6 about the impacts that ending the measure could have on adult daycare providers, telehealth services and services to people with developmental disabilities.
Some parts of the state’s population, including the elderly and people with mental illness, would be most impacted by ending the state of emergency, Lewis Young said.
There’s a mental health emergency in the state that’s as great or greater than the COVID pandemic and needs to be addressed, she added.
Del. Jesse Pippy, R-Frederick and Carroll, who is seeking to succeed Hough in the Senate, said he’s not in favor of extending the state of emergency at this point.
The last 18 months have shown what “heavy-handed government” can do, and Marylanders aren’t interested in any more lockdowns or heavy restrictions, he said.
“After talking with my constituents, I think [Democrats are] a little bit out of touch,” said Pippy.
Del. Ken Kerr, D-Frederick, said Jones didn’t specify any lockdowns or restrictions on restaurants, but she wanted to make it clear that the House is paying attention to the issue.
Kerr said his constituents are angry that they’ve gotten themselves and their children vaccinated and are still not able to do many of the things they thought they would because a significant portion of the population still hasn’t gotten vaccinated.
“They’re frustrated, and rightfully so,” Kerr said.
