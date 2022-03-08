Restaurant Week is back in Frederick County and — with local coronavirus metrics looking more promising by the day — organizers are optimistic that participating businesses will see pre-pandemic levels of turnout.
From now through Sunday, 18 eateries in downtown Frederick and the surrounding area will be serving up multicourse meals at reduced prices as part of the 12-year-old event presented by Frederick County’s tourism office and The Frederick News-Post in partnership with the Downtown Frederick Partnership.
Created to spotlight Frederick’s culinary scene, Restaurant Week took on a new significance during the pandemic, Visit Frederick spokesman Jake Wynn said.
Over the past two years, the event — which takes place twice per year, in March and during the summer — highlighted the important role restaurants play in Frederick County’s economy and community, Wynn said.
“Now, as we’re emerging from the pandemic, Restaurant Week and all our restaurants here in Frederick are really helping to drive forward the recovery from the pandemic,” he said. “It’s a good time to celebrate what makes Frederick special as a restaurant destination.”
Like pretty much every aspect of life in Frederick County and around the world, Restaurant Week has looked different over the past two years, with eateries putting more of an emphasis on outdoor dining and carryout, Wynn said.
But with coronavirus positivity rates hovering just above the 3 percent mark — lower than they’ve been since last summer — and the county’s mask mandate for public indoor spaces no longer in place, people are starting to feel more comfortable going out again, Wynn said.
Visit Frederick anticipates participating restaurants this week will see customer numbers similar to what they saw during the Restaurant Week of early March 2020, Wynn said.
“We’re kind of playing that by ear, seeing how it’s gonna go, but we do have some high hopes,” he said.
James Smith, owner of Frederick’s Jerk N’ Jive, readily admits the pandemic has been tough on his business.
Construction for the restaurant’s new location on Prospect Boulevard — which includes a full bar and kitchen, unlike the restaurant’s other location on North East Street, which focuses more on carryout — started in November of 2019.
So, when COVID-19 hit Maryland and Frederick County in full force a few months later, it was too late to back out from the expansion, Smith said.
“It was just a situation where we had to keep pushing forward,” he recalled.
Today, although the shift to carryout was tough for the new Jerk N’ Jive location and it continues to struggle with staffing challenges, Smith said he’s starting to see light at the end of the tunnel for the Jamaican and Caribbean eatery.
Participating in Restaurant Week last year provided a boost to their customer numbers, Smith said. And on Monday — the first day of this year’s Restaurant Week — the restaurant had about twice as many full tables as it usually has early in the week at lunchtime.
Fledgling downtown cafe Frederick Social is taking part in Restaurant Week for the first time this year.
Owners Audi and Mike Nagi saw the event as a chance to bring more attention to the eatery’s unique space and revamp their menu for the springtime with some local flavors.
This week, customers can purchase a three-course meal for lunch or dinner for $25 with options including fresh puree’d soup with truffle oil, zucchini and roasted onion, brisket and cornbread, and dessert from Frederick-based DaddyBoy Bake Shop.
“In addition to looking at how do we freshen things up, we’ve been teased with the nice warm weather,” Audi Nagi said. “That was a big portion of inspiration for how we looked at the menu for Restaurant Week.”
Located on Buckeystown Pike, Mayta’s Peruvian Cuisine has been participating in Restaurant Week since it opened in 2014, owner Jorge Velasquez said.
The restaurant — which is serving up options including chicken cilantro soup, cilantro beef stew and Peruvian rice pudding this week — had a very busy lunch rush on Monday, Velasquez said. He hopes business is just as strong through Sunday.
Italian restaurant Il Porto will be offering a three-course lunch for $22.22 and a three-course dinner for $35.22 this week. Manager Obed Nolasco recommends the spot’s homemade tiramisu or limoncello cake for dessert.
“The limoncello cake is nice, smooth,” he said. “It’s not that sweet, but it’s got a good flavor.”
This week, Wynn said he’ll be taking advantage of the specials being offered by downtown restaurants to try something he hasn’t had before. But whether they return to an old haunt or find a new favorite, Wynn encouraged Frederick residents to “get out there” and support local eateries and their workers.
“This is a great opportunity to spring back into some of our prior lives, experience something fun and support downtown and Frederick County businesses,” he said.
