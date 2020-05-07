Emily Harlow and Alyssa MacFawn had only been open for two months when the novel coronavirus pandemic forced them to close their independent cycling studio, LifeCycle.
Gyms and fitness studios have been in a tough predicament deciding how to best deliver their services to their clients virtually. And when it comes to a spin studio, not everybody has a spin bike at home.
So Harlow and MacFawn rented out bikes from their Frederick studio to members so they could continue working out at home. The two of them personally delivered them.
“The response that we’ve gotten from that, just from people having these bikes in their houses has been awesome,” Harlow said.
Harlow and MacFawn were both moved by how appreciative their members were. Many cried — just happy to be given a bit of normalcy back to their daily routines.
“They were so used to seeing our instructors every week and getting some sort of motivation from them that having them be able to still engage with us in that capacity, it has been huge for them,” Harlow said.
They were so moved, they decided to give back to the community, by giving away their last extra bike for a month-long rental, in addition to cycling shoes and dumbbells through an online giveaway.
“And it’s been an overwhelming response,” MacFawn said. “We’ve had hundreds of people respond to us already and enter.”
To enter, applicants can visit lifecyclestudio.com and fill out a form. In addition to basic info, Harlow and MacFawn ask the applicant how they’ve been a leader during the pandemic, be it with their family, their community or their job.
“So at first we were going to choose it ourselves ... but what we’ve seen is that after reading through just the first 100 we’ve gotten, they’re all pretty profound and it’s going to be pretty hard to choose,” MacFawn said.
The drawing will instead be conducted randomly and the form will be open until Sunday.
MacFawn and Harlow said closing their business after only being open for a couple of months was hard, but they’ve tried to get back on their feet by utilizing social media to interact with their members.
“So Emily and I very quickly reacted … we don’t know what’s going on, but what we can do right now is still be there for our community of people that we’ve built in such a short amount of time,” MacFawn said. “So we just started with social media, interacting and staying more present on social media with them.”
Eventually, they created a private Facebook group to talk to LifeCycle clients and started going live on Instagram to just hang out with them as well. Now, those Instagram Lives have become more structured, with the two women interviewing a different business owner every Monday and Friday at 9 a.m.
Right before the studio closed, they were planning on launching their strength training classes to supplement their spin classes. They decided to go ahead and make those classes virtual so that their members could do them at home.
Memberships are available at discounted rates, with monthly and weekly unlimited options, in addition to drop-in classes. The classes are available through Zoom, and while many don’t require a bike, their spin classes can be done on any kind of stationary bike, regardless of if it is from LifeCycle.
“It’s been a blessing to see not only the community of people that we’ve built within Lifecycle, but the fitness and small businesses within Frederick have been beautiful and wonderful,” MacFawn said. “And I think it’s kind of strengthened that community of people.”
