The Phoenix Foundation of Maryland has named an executive director.
Richard Fairley, currently a social studies teacher at the nonprofit school, will become the new executive director, according to a release from the foundation. Fairly has over 30 years of experience in education.
The foundation's mission is to serve those affected by substance use disorder. Phoenix Recovery Academy, a program of the foundation, is the only recovery high school in the state of Maryland. It opened in Frederick on Aug. 31.
“I am thrilled and honored to have been appointed as Executive Director of the only recovery high school in Maryland,” Fairley said, according to the release. “It is my hope and expectation that I will be able to use my significant experience as a private school leader, combined with my commitment and understanding of the challenges of recovery, to continue the fine work being done by Phoenix Recovery Academy.”
He also noted that he wants to work toward the long-term success of the school.
"The demand for the services that Phoenix Foundation of Maryland provides has never been higher and we expect to position ourselves to serve this deserving population long into the future," Fairley said, according to the release.
Fairley is a member of several local organizations, including Carroll Creek Rotary Club, Rainbow of Love Recovery Foundation and Way Station Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.