It hasn’t been a typical wedding season due to COVID-19, but Dantus & Co. Events is still offering couples a special experience for their wedding day.
The event company is offering three micro-wedding events on different dates and at different venues. The first will take place on Oct. 10 at Aix La Chapelle Farm in Poolesville in Montgomery County and three couples will be married.
“A micro-wedding is not really an entirely new concept,” said Courtney-Rose Dantus, wedding planner at Dantus & Co. Events. “Folks also refer to it as a minimony or an intimate wedding and it really has all of the normal components of what you might call a quote unquote ‘real wedding’ but it’s just a scaled down, more manageable version.”
A different kind of wedding
The package includes the venue, florals, planning, music, food, champagne and photography. Up to 20 guests are permitted and a livestream of the ceremony is also included in the 2½-hour time slot, which includes 30 minutes dedicated to the ceremony itself. Other guidelines will be in place to combat COVID-19.
These include wedding vendors and support staff wearing face coverings at the event, the officiant will be wearing gloves when they handle the marriage license and during the ceremony there will be spacing between the chairs for guests. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available and guests are encouraged to have face coverings as well.
“[Safety is] something that I don’t take lightly,” Dantus said.
The total cost of the farm package is $6,975 per couple. The prices for the other two venues vary.
“It’s a really great way for engaged couples who still want to get married in 2020 to still have all of those traditional elements,” Dantus said.
During this time, Dantus said, couples are experiencing a profound sense of loss and grief.
“For some couples, they’ve been planning for months, and in some instances years, for events that were going to take place in 2020 and now they’re having to … make really hard decisions about whether or not they’re going to postpone, whether they’re going to move forward with their plans,” she said, adding that some couples may have to uninvite people and take that into consideration.
Another layer is the safety of the guests. And overall, Dantus said, COVID-19 has greatly impacted the events and wedding industries.
“But I’m really hopeful that options like these will continue to help kind of revive the industry and also give couples a real sense of hope during an otherwise really challenging time,” she said.
Frederick County flair
At Aix La Chapelle Farm, a working farm and event venue, Frederick-based guitarist Ben Sherman will be providing music.
Sherman is classically trained and has over 30 years of experience. He is also a freelance musician and guitar teacher. For weddings, Sherman offers a variety of music for either solo guitar or guitar with vocals.
“I thought [the micro-wedding event] was a great idea,” he said. “I think … Courtney realized that there’s a need … People don’t want to have to cancel their weddings but they have to respond to the realities of the situation we’re in.”
Sherman said he usually plays 20 or 30 weddings a year but this year he’s played one so far.
“I think it’s great to give people the opportunity to do it on a small scale with very little stress on their parts and at the same time ... have a situation where everybody can, you know, follow appropriate health guidelines and feel safe and comfortable,” he said.
For Sherman, this time has been stressful, scary and uncertain. But at the same time, he’s been a full-time, self-employed music professional for 30 years and he’s used to it.
“Any self employed person goes through anxiety when they look at their calendar and wonder how next month is going to be filled,” he said, adding that he has some online alternatives such as seeing students virtually.
He’s also been able to book a few outdoor gigs and has been doing livestream performances on Facebook almost every Sunday.
“People watch, they come and hang out and I give them the opportunity to leave tips through offering a PayPal link or a Venmo link, and they do,” he said. “I’ve just been just so grateful for the generosity of people and their support of live music.”
Creative collaboration
Kelly Andres, director of events at Aix La Chapelle Farm, said when she first heard about micro-weddings, she thought the concept was great.
“To me, it was fantastic,” she said. “How can we give back, how can we continue to let people celebrate, how can we keep them happy.”
Andres describes the venue as elegant and charming. It has several spaces, including a dairy barn with a bar, other barns and cottages, a styled bakery, bathrooms and an orchard.
“It’s a great property for flow,” she said.
One thing Andres highlighted was the date of the event, 10-10-2020.
“To me that was the perfect date to do,” she said. “I was like, ‘we have to jump on this.’ This is the date I would want.”
Andres also said the entire industry, from bakeries and venues to caterers and restaurants, has had to evolve and figure out how to do things, how to work and how to stay creative.
“There’s a lot of highs and lows and there’s a lot of demand,” she said of the industry.
Andres said COVID-19 has definitely affected the venue but that for the industry overall, it’s been horrible.
“It’s right now, all about survival,” she said. “It’s tiring. It is draining that we all have to continue to fight for work.”
For Dantus, aside from the micro-weddings and one other event, all of the weddings scheduled for 2020 have been moved to 2021.
“2021 is going to be a very busy year,”
she said, adding that for herself and other event professionals, the bulk of income has been delayed by a year, which is challenging.
But she said it’s remarkable to see wedding professionals think of creative ways to continue their business during this time.
“It’s created an opportunity for wedding pros to really collaborate and support and build community with each other during this time,” Dantus said.
She’s looking forward to the precedent that the micro-wedding event will set, even beyond the time of COVID-19.
“I think it kind of serves as a really important reminder of what’s most important about a wedding day,” she said, adding that it’s not about having a Pinterest-worthy wedding or what someone’s parents want, but rather about the couple, their love story and starting a new chapter in life together.
