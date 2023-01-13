Bowling Lane Wood Art
Buy Now

Jarrett Nash has been working with bowling alley materials from the former Terrace Lanes to make furniture and other items, such as hardwood benches.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Pallets of wood harvested from bowling lanes from the now-shuttered Terrace Lanes Bowling Center in Frederick are piled up against the wall of Jarrett Nash’s workshop in New Market.

The back of the workshop was open to the outside, with a cow grazing across the field as country music floated from Nash’s workshop.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(1) comment

MrSniper
MrSniper

Wooden lane bowling alleys have become a rarity these days. It’s a shame we lost such a nice fixture of our community.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription