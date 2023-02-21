Events are subject to change. Contact the sponsoring organization for any updates.
SENIOR REC COUNCIL
For more information on the Senior Rec Council and events, visit srcfrederick.org.
Open Duckpin Bowling — 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Walkersville Bowling Lanes, 44 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Walkersville. Participants pay for cost of bowling. Contact Gerald at 240-651-1865.
Thursdays Bridge — 1 to 4 p.m., Spring Ridge Senior Apartments, call Judy Bell at 336-662-2889. Reservations required.
Adult Exercise — 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, William Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. $2 per session. Call Susan at 301-695-1785.
Basketball — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Walkersville Rec Center in the elementary school, Walkersville. Enter through the gym doors on right side of school. Continues through April. $2 per session. Gerald at 240-651-1865.
Talley SRC Book Group — 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. March 20, William R. Talley Rec Center, N. Bentz St., Frederick. Pre-registration required. Jane at 501-658-8680.
Taney SRC Book Group — 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month, Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick. Pre-registration required. Mary Ann at 301-662-6199.
Bicycling — Meeting locations vary, rides scheduled biweekly March through November. Pre-registration required. Kathy at 301-606-0064.
March 1
FAC After Hours: Joe Keys Improv Jazz
Keyes leads his nine-piece Late Bloomer Band through a fresh concoction of funk, R&B, soul, rock, and jazz while drawing on the musical auras of Miles Davis, Gil Scott-Heron, Sun Ra, and early Parliament-Funkadelic. Free.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-4190 or frederickartscouncil.org
March 2
Duplicate Bridge Games
Looking for a competitive mind sport? Frederick Bridge Club duplicate games allow you to hone your skills and make new, like-minded friends. All are welcome, no membership requirements. Also March 6, 9 and 13. $7.
Time: 12:15 p.m.
Location: Orioles' Nest 331, 1037 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-254-4727 or bridgewebs.com/frederick
Skerryvore
Picking up Scottish music’s Live Act of the Year twice on the way — the band’s wide range of influences and talent produce a musically expansive, high-energy set that excites and captivates audiences. Their 6 studio albums demonstrate the wide range of influences the individual musicians bring to the mix – a unique fusion of folk, trad, rock and pop. $35.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
"Angels in America Part 1: Millennium Approaches"
In the mid-1980s, amid the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell in this Pulitzer Prize-winning play. 18 and older. Also March 3 and 4. $32.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Maryland Ensemble Theatre, 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-694-4744
March 3
"Grease"
Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking "Pink Ladies" in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Dinner precedes show. Cash bar available. $63 adults, $57 active military and first responders, includes dinner and show. Also March 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theatre, 44 N. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-739-7469 or washingtoncountyplayhouse.com
J2B2
John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band in concert. An all-star bluegrass supergroup featuring four legendary, award-winning musicians. $30.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: New Spire Arts, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick
"Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom"
The hilarious and true story behind one of America’s most beloved TV comedies. Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer — son of "I Love Lucy" creator Jess Oppenheimer — spins this witty, fast-paced tale of Lucy and Desi’s battles with CBS over the pioneering ideas that changed the face of television forever. $40 and up.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa.
Contact: 717-337-8200 or gettysburgmajestic.org
March 4
Mount Hope Maple Madness
AYCE pancake, sausage and egg breakfast 8-11 a.m., $9 adult, $5 ages under 12, under age 3 free; maple sugaring tours at 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10:30 and 11 a.m., $7 person, under age 3 free; sweet deal package of breakfast and tour $15 adult, $10 under 12, under age 3 free. Tickets online. Hosted by Strawberry Hill Foundation.
Time: 8 a.m.
Location: Camp Eder, 914 Mount Hope Road, Fairfield, Pa.
Contact: 717-642-5840 or strawberryhill.org
Spring Maryland Home and Garden Show
Continues March 5, 10, 11 and 12. 400 exhibitors will showcase the latest trends for home and yard, 11 beautifully landscaped and walk-through gardens, 100+ jury-selected artisans, tips and tricks by nationally-known TV host "The Laundry Guy" Patric Richardson (March 4 and 5), the annual Maryland Orchid Society show and sale (March 10 to 12), ongoing surprises celebrating the show’s 40th anniversary. $12 adults, $10 ages 62 and older, $3 ages 6-12, under age 6 free.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Timonium
Zumba Saturdays
Ready to exercise! Ready to dance! Ready to shake off the pounds? Come on in for Zumba at the Library on Saturday mornings! 18 and older. Free.
Time: 10:15 to 11 a.m.
Location: Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Contact: 301-600-7004 or frederick.librarycalendr.com
Sierra Club Catoctin Group Meeting
Meets monthly.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Location: Common Market Community Room, 923 W. Seventh St., Frederick
Contact: 301-318-7995 or sierraclub.org/maryland/catoctin-group
Key West Productions: Rock-A-Billy the Night Away
Just back from playing in Las Vegas, Willie Barry and his Chaperones perform your favorite Rock-A-Billy songs. Get ready to put on your blue suede shoes and come listen to the music of Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash and so many more. It’s sure to get your toes a tappin’ and your heart a racin’. $25.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: New Spire Arts, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Maryland Symphony Orchestra: "Sacred Portraits" Concert
Jennifer Higdon, "Blue Cathedral"; Camille Saint-Saens, Piano Concerto No. 5 "The Egyptian"; Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Symphony No. 6. See website for ticket info.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-797-4002 or marylandsymphony.org
March 6
Grief Support for Mothers Who Have Lost a Child to Overdose, SUD or Alcohol
Peer support Zoom meetings, Moms Helping Moms. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. Mondays.
Time: 6 to 7:15 p.m.
Location: Via Zoom
Contact: 301-455-5378 or 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com
FAC After Hours & Yogamour: Restorative Yoga with Soundbath
Take a break and join a gentle flow yoga on the main level while enjoying art work that adorn the walls of this historic space. This is a practice available to all levels which includes beginners. Some yoga mats available. $15.
Time: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Location: FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-4190 or yogamour.org/public-yoga-classes
March 7
What To Do If There's a Fire
Learn what you should do if a fire starts in your home. Learn how to develop a home escape plan. Frederick County Fire and Rescue will be taking blood pressures and giving the presentation. Free, drop-in (lunch is available by reservation)
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Brunswick 50+ Center, 12 E. A St., Brunswick
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-834-8115
Island of Integration: The Desegregation of the U.S. Army
As our nation fought abroad in WWII, the stirrings of another fight were beginning at home. Follow the journey of African American men and women as desegregation begins in the U.S. Army. Witness the history being made at home and abroad by examining original photographs, documents, newspapers and artifacts. This story carries us from Fort Des Moines, Iowa, in 1942 to Camp Lee, Virginia, in 1952. Presented by staff at the U.S. Army Women’s Museum. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Frederick & Urbana 50+ Centers. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
March 8
Homeowners Property Tax Program
Learn about the state’s homeowners and renters tax credit programs. Frederick County also offers Senior Tax Credit and Retired Service Member Tax Credit for eligible residents. The Third Party Notification Program will also be discussed. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Stained-Glass Lab
Design your own stained-glass project and then create it in this lab! Instruction will be available to give you guidance. The first day will include a trip to “Anything in Stained Glass” where the instructor will help you select the glass you will need. (You are responsible for purchasing your own glass). This lab is for participants with some stained-glass experience. Details regarding the trip to purchase glass will be provided upon registration. Box lunch included weeks 2 and 3. Instructor: Bob Galandak $30, plus the cost of glass, pre-register (3-weeks)
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-6350
What To Do If There's a Fire
Learn what you should do if a fire starts in your home. Learn how to develop a home escape plan. Frederick County Fire and Rescue will be taking blood pressures and giving the presentation. Free, drop-in (lunch is available by reservation)
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-834-8115
50+ Caregiving Made Easy
Join Kris from Bayada Home Health Care to talk about taking care of ourselves, while taking care of our loved ones. 21 and older. Free.
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Location: Middletown Public Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
Contact: 301-600-7560 or fcpl.org
New to Medicare Workshop
Are you new to Medicare, or will be soon? Join us for an overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Bingo Night
All are welcome but must be at least 18 years of age to play. Cost to play is $20. Doors open at 6 p.m. Early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. and regular call starts at 7 p.m. Food and drink are available for purchase. Additional purchases: Game Pack: $10, Early Bird Game: $1, 3 Game Sheet: $2, Jackpot Game: $2. Proceeds help fund St. Peter Knights of Columbus charitable programs for outreach to the parish and the community.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: St. Peter Catholic Church, Sappington Hall, 9190 Church St., Libertytown (Union Bridge)
Contact: 301-471-3533
March 9
What To Do If There's a Fire
Learn what you should do if a fire starts in your home. Learn how to develop a home escape plan. Frederick County Fire and Rescue will be taking blood pressures and giving the presentation. Free, drop-in.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Middletown Senior Citizens Lunch
The menu is corned beef and cabbage for lunch followed by a presentation by the Middletown Library staff on the new library under construction on Green Street. The cost of the meal is $10, payable at the door but reservations are required.
Time: Noon
Location: AMVETS, 408 W. Green St., Middletown
Contact: 301-371-5170
Wonder Book Classic Film Series: "Catch-22" (1970)
A man is trying desperately to be certified insane during World War II, so he can stop flying missions. Cast: Alan Arkin, Martin Balsam, Richard Benjamin. (2 hours 2 min., Rated R). $7.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
March 10
Frederick County History @ Mount Pleasant Ruritan
Join the Frederick County Senior Services Division 50+ Community Centers for a speaker on local history, a Guess the Artifacts Display, a video on the Beatty-Cramer House. Followed by lunch of bratwurst (with sauerkraut, peppers, onions), potato salad and cake. Anyone who is a registered participant of any Frederick County Senior Services Division program or FCSSD Senior Center participant is eligible. If you are not a registered participant, you must complete a “Participant Information Form” at the time of registration. $10, pre-register by March 1, seating is limited.
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Location: hosted by Senior Services Division 50+ Community Centers
Memory Cafe
Frederick County Senior Services Division and the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Café offers a fun and relaxed way for people living with memory loss and their care partners to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Free, pre-register.
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Community Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Contact: CaregiverSupport@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-6001
Bluegrass Jam
Open to all levels of acoustic musicians and vocalists. Spectators, families welcome. Sandwiches, snacks and sodas available for purchase. No smoking or swearing. $5 donation at the door requested.
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Location: Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville
Contact: 301-898-3719
March 11
Maple Syrup Festival
Continues March 12, 18 and 19. Maple syrup making demonstrations, food, vendors. See website for more event details.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: William Houck (Lake) Area, William Houck Drive, Cunningham Falls State Park, Thurmont
Contact: cunninghamgambrill.org
March 12
Breakfast Fundraiser
All-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage biscuits, sausage gravy, puddin', hominy, muffins and more. Benefits the fire company; cancelled if snow emergency plan is in effect. Prices subject to change as market prices dictate. $10 adults, $5 ages 6-12, under age 6 free, $12 for carryout.
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Location: Union Bridge Fire Co., 8 W. Locust St., Union Bridge
Contact: 410-775-7422 or 443-547-9477
Calvary UMC Community Concert Series Presents Ronn McFarlane on Lute and Carolyn Surrick on Viola de Gamba
McFarlane and Surrick have been champions of their respective instruments for decades, immersing themselves in music from the Renaissance and Baroque, music from Ireland and Scotland, and composing new works. Free.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Calvary UMC, 131 W. Second St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-1464 or calvaryumc.org/concerts
Martin Brothers
Bluegrass music.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Cactus Flats, 10026 Hansonville Road, Frederick
Contact: 301-898-3085
Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon"
Featuring a roster of world-class musicians from across the globe, they will perform "Dark Side of the Moon" in its entirety and then play a second set full of Pink Floyd’s greatest hits! $38.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
March 13
Medigap/Supplemental vs. Advantage Plans
Learn more about these different types of Medicare programs to help determine which type of program may be the best for you.
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Senior Services Advisory Board Meeting
The mission of the Senior Services Advisory Board is to promote the well-bing and quality of life of older adults in Frederick County, Maryland. The Board collaborates with advises, advocates and educates Frederick County Government, the Senior Services Division, and the larger community on all matters relating to the needs, development, and administration of services of services for older adults.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Location: Bourne Building, 355 Montevue Lane, Frederick
Contact: 301-639-8518 or frederickcountymd.gov/163/senior-services-advisory-board
March 14
Distressing/Aging Wood
Local artist, Bob Soulé, will share his paintings and talk about his favorite medium. Bob specializes in original oil paintings on reclaimed and distressed wood. He will also demonstrate how to distress and age wood for art, furniture and crafts. Follow along, step-by-step, creating your own samples of distressed and aged wood to take home and use in your own art. All materials will be provided. Appropriate clothing recommended. Instructor: Bob Soulé. $15, pre-register.
Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Know Your Beer
The expert brewers at the family-owned Steinhardt Brewing Co. will teach you the beer basics as you taste your way through this course. Afterall, the best beer to drink is the one that you'll enjoy the most. Must be 21 to register. $29.
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Location: Steinhardt Brewing, 340 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-624-2727 or lifelonglearning@frederick.edu
March 15
Dementia Live Training
Dementia Live® is a high impact, dementia simulation experience that immerses participants into life with dementia, resulting in a deeper understanding of what it’s like to live with cognitive impairment and sensory change. Caregivers, professionals, and individuals will better understand the hardships and confusion that occurs for a person with dementia. This training is open to the public. It is facilitated by Frederick County Senior Services Division and Daybreak Adult Day Services. Free, pre-register.
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Daybreak Adult Day Services, 7819 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick
Contact: DementiaFriendlyFrederick@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-1234
Spaghetti Dinner
An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner includes marinara and meat sauce, bread sticks, a salad bar, iced tea and water. A bake table will be available at an additional cost. To support the Winfield Ladies Auxiliary. $10 adults, $5 ages 6 to 11, ages 5 and under free.
Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
Location: Winfield Fire Hall, 1320 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville
Contact: 410-795-1333
March 16
What To Do If There's a Fire
Learn what you should do if a fire starts in your home. Learn how to develop a home escape plan. Frederick County Fire and Rescue will be taking blood pressures and giving the presentation. Free, drop-in.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-3525
MAP: Welfare Checks
Are you concerned about a loved one? Learn what to expect and know about making welfare check requests. Presenter: Lt. Brian Woodward, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Maryland Access Point of Frederick County (MAP) is a trusted source of information and assistance for Frederick County residents who need or want to plan for their immediate and future needs. MAP serves adults 50 years and older, adults 18 years and older with a disability, family members and other caregivers, and health or business professionals. Free, pre-register.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
D-Day: The Turning Point of the War in Europe
Discover background on Operation Overlord through maps and audio-visual presentations. Explore a “Bigot” map of Omaha Beach to learn about the challenges of planning and executing Operation Overlord. Make decisions about where and when D-Day should be launched, and “read” a D-Day artifact to learn about using objects to tell stories. Presenter: Staff, National WWII Museum. $5, pre-register.
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick & Urbana 50+ Centers. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Frederick County Civil War Roundtable Meeting
Ron Kirkwood will present “Too Much for Human Endurance.” Kirkwood argues that the George Spangler farm was the most important farm in the Battle of Gettysburg, revealing factors that have been overlooked for generations. $5 suggested for non-members.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: National Museum of Civil War Medicine, 48 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: frederickcountycivilwarrt.org
Frederick Speaker Series: Emmanuel Acho
Acho is a Fox Sports analyst, co-host of FS1 "Speak for Yourself "and host/producer of the Emmy Award-winning "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," a web series focused on driving an open, difficult, but ultimately productive conversation on race in America. Acho recently received an Emmy Award as Outstanding Sports Personality/Emerging On Air Talent. $70 and up.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
March 17
Groceries for Seniors
A free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned goods and shelf-stable products. All Frederick County residents age 60+ with an income below $1,450 per month are eligible to participant. Bring a photo ID to register the first time. Groceries for Seniors is offered on the third Friday of each month. Time: Noon (and continues until all food is distributed)
Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave. Frederick
Contact: SeniorServices@FrederickCountyMD.gov or call 301-600-1234
Loudon Wainwright III and Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa
In concert.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
March 18
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet
The menu includes sausage, pudding, hominy, side potatoes, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, pancakes, French toast, biscuits, fruit, orange and apple juice, coffee and tea. Country ham sandwiches available for purchase. $10 adults, $6 ages 6 to 12, ages 5 and under free.
Time: 7 a.m.
Location: Liberty United Methodist Church, 12024 Main St., Libertytown
Contact: 301-304-9843 or libertycentralumc.org
March 19
Day Trip: Ireland with Michael LIVE
Ireland With Michael LIVE (Shippensburg University) is a vibrant multimedia experience that celebrates the music, dance & stories of Ireland. Emmy® award nominated singer and Voice of "Riverdance" on Broadway, Ireland’s leading tenor, Michael Londra interlaces songs and stories of Ireland with spectacular footage filmed for his PBS travel series, creating an immersive journey around the Emerald Isle for his audience backed by his immensely talented band, traditional fiddles and pipes, and world champion Irish dancers — a feast of Celtic talent onstage! Based on his hit TV show, (Season #2 airing currently on PBS), in Ireland With Michael LIVE Londra tells the story of Ireland the only way he knows how - through music. $60, pre-register (includes lunch)
Time: Noon-approx. 6:30 p.m.
Location: Leave from Frederick Senior Center. Offer through Frederick County Senior Services
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-7020 or register http://frederickcountymd-gov.3dcartstores.com
U.S. Army Concert Band in Concert
An ensemble of the U.S. Army Band Pershing's Own. Admission is free but tickets are required online or by calling the box office.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
March 20
Georgia O'Keefe Watercolor
Celebrate spring, as we learn to paint a flower inspired by Georgia O’Keefe. All materials will be provided. Instructor: Dorothea Barrick $10, pre-register.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-6350
Homeowners Property Tax Program
Learn about the state’s homeowners and renters tax credit programs. Frederick County also offers Senior Tax Credit and Retired Service Member Tax Credit for eligible residents. The Third Party Notification Program will also be discussed. Free, pre-register.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
March 21
Creating the Legacy
Learn about the role of women in American cryptologic history from the American Revolution through today’s cybersecurity. Presenter: Jennifer Wilcox, director of education, National Cryptologic Museum. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Frederick & Urbana 50+ Centers. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
March 24
Day Trip: National Museum of Health and Medicine
The National Museum of Health and Medicine (Silver Spring) was established during the Civil War as the Army Medical Museum. It is a center for the collection of specimens and artifacts for research related to trauma and pathology. The museum's mission to preserve and explore the impact of military medicine spans more than 150 years and includes each major U.S. armed conflict. It is the museum's vision to preserve, inspire, and inform the history, research and advancement of military as well as civilian medicine through world-class collections, digital technology and public engagement. Learn about topics ranging from combat casualty care and traumatic brain injury to the history of vaccine development and techniques in forensic identification. The museum is a division of the Defense Health Agency Research and Engineering Directorate. $25, pre-register (bring money for lunch).
Time: 9 a.m.-approx. 3:30 p.m.
Location: Leave from Frederick Senior Center Offer through Frederick County Senior Services
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-7020 or register http://frederickcountymd-gov.3dcartstores.com
Murder Mystery Party
An evening of murder, mystery and mayhem. Come dressed in your cocktail attire tonight. This is a comedy mystery game set in the present day at a Hollywood Mansion. Watch out. You might die laughing. Admission includes three-course dinner with entree options, taxes and gratuity. A cash bar will be available. There is free parking at the restaurant. Tables of eight are available at a discount. $85.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Dutch's Daughter Restaurant, 581 Himes Ave., Frederick
Contact: 410-549-2722 or ddmysteries.eventbrite.com
March 25
Seed Saving and Starting Seeds Indoors
Megan Rice, a local Master Gardener, will share her story of seed saving, seed swapping, & sustainable gardening. Learn how to start seeds indoors, including tips for successfully transplanting them into the outdoor garden. This will be a hands-on event and we will provide seeds and all supplies to get started. This is the first event in a gardening series which will continue throughout the year. Free.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Middletown Public Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
Contact: 301-600-7560 or fcpl.org
New to You: A Library Cardholder Event
For all library cardholders, past and present, an opportunity to chat with librarians from the Urbana Regional Library, learn about upcoming programs, and see technology in action.
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Contact: 301-600-7000 or frederick.librarycalendar.com
March 30
Acting for Seniors/Retirees
Thursdays through May 18. No experience necessary and no memorization needed. Have fun while using your imagination and working with improv, short plays, scenes and creativity experiences. With the Endangered Species Theatre Project. $125, payment plan available. Register online.
Time: 10:30 a.m. to noon
Location: Second floor above Jojo's, 16-18 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: esptheatre.org
An Evening with David Sedaris
With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. $50.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
March 31
Brunswick Heritage Museum
Explore the rich history of transportation dating back to colonial times. Learn about the role of Brunswick as a hub to move goods and people. Presentations by the C&O Canal Trust and Brunswick Heritage Museum. You’ll also have time to explore the museum exhibits including the model railroad. $10, pre-register (bring money for lunch).
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Meet at Brunswick Heritage Museum. Offer through Frederick County Senior Services
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-7020 or register http://frederickcountymd-gov.3dcartstores.com
