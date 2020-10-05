Maryland announced a new attendance record for state parks this year, with more than 17 million visitors so far in 2020.
“As our state continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic, we have consistently reminded the people of Maryland that outside activity is much safer than inside activity,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a news release. “We are so pleased to see that Marylanders have heeded that advice by visiting our state parks in record numbers this year to exercise safely, get some fresh air, and spend time with family.”
State parks in and around Frederick County include Cunningham Falls State Park, Gambrill State Park, Monocacy River Natural Resource Management Area, South Mountain Battlefield, South Mountain State Park and Washington Monument State Park.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland Park Service and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources have implemented several guidelines to combat the virus, which include requiring all visitors over the age of 5 to wear face coverings in state park buildings and outside when social distancing isn’t possible, adding more cleaning procedures and closing some buildings to the public to prevent people from gathering, according to the DNR website.
According to the news release, parks across Maryland have seen an increase in attendance in recent years, but that “accelerated dramatically” in 2020.
Some parks have even closed because they were at maximum capacity. This happened 260 times this year, according to the release. The 10-year annual average of closings due to reaching maximum capacity is 79.
For more information about Maryland state parks, go to dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/Pages/default.aspx
