Metro’s Silver Line Extension, which will add six new stops to the line, will open Tuesday, officials said.
The extension will add three new stops in Fairfax County, Virginia, and another three in Loudoun County, Virginia, including one stop at Washington Dulles International Airport, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.
This will mark Metro’s first extension into Loudoun County. There also will be a new rail maintenance and service yard near the airport, WMATA said.
The current Silver Line stretches from the Wiehle-Reston East station in Fairfax County to the Downtown Largo station in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
On Tuesday, Metro staff will welcome riders at the new stations and will hand out commemorative pennants at all new stations, WMATA said.
The journey to the completed 23-mile track has been a long and winding one.
The first phase of construction for the Silver Line began in 2009 and was completed in 2014. Construction of the Silver Line extension also began in 2014 and was scheduled to open in 2018.
The Washington Post reported that the four-year delay was due to a plethora of challenges, such as stormwater management requirements shifting, problems with construction materials and even a conviction of a subcontractor’s former manager on a wire-fraud charge.
More recently, Capital News Service reported in October that WMATA said there weren’t enough rail cars to support the Silver Line opening before Thanksgiving without pulling cars from other Metro lines.
