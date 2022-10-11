For decades, Bill Moran was an institution in the Middletown Valley, earning a national reputation for designing knives and other blades at his shop along Alternate U.S. 40.
This weekend, Moran's legacy will be renewed as the W.F. Moran Bladesmith and Artisan Academy celebrates the opening of its new facility in Middletown.
The museum's official opening will be on Sunday, but on Saturday, it will hold its seventh annual All Forged Knife Show and Auction, beginning at 10 a.m.
The 3,500-square-foot facility near Moran's old shop, nestled along the road at the foot of Braddock Mountain, will train and educate people in the trades that Moran loved, said Robert Wilson, president of the William F. Moran Jr. Museum and Foundation.
Knifemaking and bladesmithing will always be at the core of their mission, Wilson said, but they'll also teach woodworking, leathermaking and other skills in the classroom and workshop areas of the museum.
The foundation, begun after Moran died in 2006, has grown from its original 64 members to more than 300 members around the world, Wilson said.
He said Moran loved teaching, and although he didn't have much formal education, he read widely and could discuss a broad variety of topics.
“He was quite a character,” Wilson said.
Moran was born in 1925 and grew up on a dairy farm along the Monocacy River outside of Frederick.
While he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping in the woods and fields near the farm, school interested him less, Wilson said.
He needed a reliable knife for hunting, but couldn't find a good one, Wilson said.
So, he created his own knife and began experimenting with the form and process. By his early 20s, he was known for the quality of his knives.
More than half a century later, he still loved the art of crafting one knife at a time, a process that could take weeks.
“It's not a real efficient way, but it's the way I like doing it,” Moran told the News-Post in 2003.
The museum's shop area has eight forging station and an area with various types of grinders, as well as Moran's original forge from the farm where he grew up.
There's also a 500-lb. anvil that Wilson said was stolen from a pavilion outside the old shop in 2018 and was missing for two years.
When it turned up, Wilson was able to identify it for sheriff's deputies with photographs of the distinctive nicks and notches on its surface.
The facility can accommodate classes of up to 16 people at a time, but Wilson said many of the people he talks to don't necessarily want to become a master smith.
They just appreciate the process, the metallurgy involved and developing the skill of grinding a blade, he said.
While the desire for learning how to forge a blade has “just exploded” in recent years, it's important to keep the knowledge alive for future generations, Wilson said.
Otherwise, “eventually, it just goes away,” he said.
People can retain some of the skills and knowledge Moran had whether they end up becoming a smith or not, he said.
At the time he died, Moran had a 20-year waiting list for his products, Wilson said.
“It's quite a story," Wilson said, "and he was quite a guy.”
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(2) comments
They have been working on the building for almost a year and it is beautiful.
Looking forward to the show!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.