For decades, Bill Moran was an institution in the Middletown Valley, earning a national reputation for designing knives and other blades at his shop along Alternate U.S. 40.

This weekend, Moran's legacy will be renewed as the W.F. Moran Bladesmith and Artisan Academy celebrates the opening of its new facility in Middletown.

DickD

They have been working on the building for almost a year and it is beautiful.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Looking forward to the show!

