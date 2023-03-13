Middletown residents may experience lower water pressure Tuesday as workers repair water valves, according to an announcement from the town.
The work at the intersection of West Main Street and North Pointe Terrace may cause fluctuations in water pressure and some sediment in the water when the repairs are complete.
