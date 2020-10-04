A college basketball injury ended Ramenta Cottrell’s playing days, helping to set her on a course that will have its next step Monday.
That will be Cottrell’s first day in her new job as the director of Frederick’s Department of Housing and Human Services.
She’s looking forward to meeting her new team and getting to know the people behind the programs with whom she’ll be working.
“I am 100 percent a social person,” Cottrell, 37, said in an interview Wednesday.
A knee injury her freshman year at Arcadia University in Pennsylvania ended Cottrell’s days on the hardwood, leading her to find ways to develop her other talents.
She’d never planned to make basketball a career, but accepting that her competitive days were over was still hard, she said.
Growing up in New Jersey, her extracurricular activities of playing basketball and running track in high school were a big part of her development.
“That was how I learned teamwork and leadership,” she said.
But she found other outlets where she could display those abilities.
She’d been a counselor at basketball camps and elsewhere growing up, and she immediately started working with youth once her playing days were over.
After transferring to Temple University, she graduated with degrees in Spanish and psychology. She went back to Arcadia for master’s degrees in special education and counseling, and is currently finishing an MBA in business administration and a master’s in humanities at Hood College.
She’ll look to use all of those skill and knowledge heading her new department, which was created with a reshuffling of the city’s organization by Mayor Michael O’Connor.
The new agency will combine the Frederick Community Action Agency’s work with human services and the Community Development Block Grant’s program for housing, and will oversee a variety of services, including a health center, a food bank and a weatherization program for residents’ homes.
When he announced her appointment, O’Connor praised Cottrell as a passionate leader who can manage the various partnerships that the city has with various nonprofits and other agencies to handle the various aspects of housing and human services.
“I am eager to re-introduce Ramenta to the community in this role, and look forward to the community’s continued collaboration and partnership as the Department of Housing and Human Services takes its next step in its evolution,” O’Connor said.
Cottrell is familiar with many of the organizations she’ll be working with, after working since 2013 for Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley as the director of workforce development.
Frederick has a lot of interaction amongst its nonprofit community, she said, and she likes the collaborative spirit.
The DHHS opening was a good opportunity for her to work with new organizations, as well as ones that she’s worked with before.
The more she learned about the job as she was going through the interviewing process, the more excited she became.
“It felt like I was a piece of the puzzle,” she said.
She’ll need to get in and talk to her new staff and learn about the various programs before she gets an idea of any changes she’d like to make, she said.
She’ll look at the department’s current structure and make sure that key positions are filled, as well as any possible duplications of services.
She’s anxious to talk with the staff who are the connection between the community and the services the department provides.
“I think it’s really important for me to learn,” she said.
It will all work toward a vision of finding a way to serve a person in a way that you can really change their lives, she said.
Having worked in group homes, detention centers, schools, and the employment field, she’ll look to harness her broad education and experiences to help serve that vision.
Her training in special education let her work both in general education and with youth with other needs.
She initially thought about becoming a psychologist when she got out of college, and her experience with psychology has helped give her an understanding of mental health services.
And her counseling degree has helped her connect with others and learn to deal with difficult situations to help people move forward, she said.
While she’s been busy preparing for her new job, she’s also working on increasing her fluency in Spanish, as well as practicing creative writing and teaching herself to play guitar and piano.
Moving forward at the department with a mindset to help connect with people and understand what they need and without stigmas attached.
If there’s one thing she’s learned so far, it’s that “a person is just a person,” she said.
