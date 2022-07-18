Nearly three months after employees walked off their jobs at Taco Daddy Cantina and Tequila Bar, shuttering the downtown Frederick restaurant, a new tequila bar and restaurant is coming to 137 N. Market St.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Agave 137 Tequila Bar and Kitchen is scheduled for Aug. 6, according to an email from Leeann Crews, associate director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership.
According to Crews' email, the restaurant will be owned by Richard Belles, who also owns the Cellar Door Restaurant in downtown Frederick. He didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment on Monday.
Taco Daddy employees walked out of the restaurant on the evening of May 8, several hours before it was supposed to close for the night.
In interviews with The Frederick News-Post, workers said they frequently had paychecks bounce when they tried to cash them and often weren’t paid overtime or compensated for all of the hours they worked.
Neel Kamal, owner of Taco Daddy, disputed the accounts of his employees. Though he acknowledged there were sometimes problems with bounced checks, he said he always resolved paycheck issues "immediately."
A few days after the walkout, about 10 Taco Daddy workers filed complaints with the Maryland Department of Labor about their treatment.
The case is open and under investigation, Joseph Farren, chief strategy officer for the state Labor Department, wrote in an email Friday. The department has not yet come to any findings or conclusions, he wrote.
Agave 137 is looking for chefs, line cooks and prep cooks, according to a hiring notice posted Friday on the Cellar Door’s Facebook page.
The Cellar Door first hinted at the new restaurant in a mysterious Facebook post on June 1. It featured an image with a red X drawn over the Taco Daddy logo.
“There’s a new Daddy in town,” the text read. “Stay tuned.”
Taco Daddy’s former next-door neighbor, the Royal Tandoor Indian Cuisine and Buddha Lounge, also recently closed. On Monday, brown paper blanketed the restaurant’s windows, blocking the building’s interior from view.
State business records list Vicrum Chibb as the owner of the restaurant.
The Royal Tandoor's website, as of May 23, said Kamal ran the restaurant. However, in a text message that day, Kamal told a reporter he would be asking the website designer to remove his name. He did not respond to a request for clarification.
According to state property records, 129 N. Market St. — the Royal Tandoor address — is owned by Vas Mark II LLC. Chibb is listed as the company's resident agent.
When contacted by phone on Monday, Chibb told a reporter that he sold “the place,” and a new owner would be coming to the address.
He declined to comment on when he sold the property and hung up.
He did not respond to further questions asked over voice-mail and text message about why he sold the property and whether the Royal Tandoor would be reopening under new ownership.
After a property is sold, it could take a month or more for the new owner to be listed in the state’s public property record database, said David Etter, supervisor of assessments at the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation's Frederick office.
Why do these guys continue to get business licenses, a trail of failed businesses.
