MARC train yard
Buy Now

An empty MARC train yard is seen off South Street in Frederick on Friday. (staff photo by Katina Zentz)

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Lawmakers and residents gathered at the C. Burr Artz Library in Frederick on Saturday to discuss MARC train transportation in Frederick County.

Ben Ross, chair of Maryland Transit Opportunities Coalition, said the end goal is always to get a statewide rail transit system. Expanding to a reliable and flexible system in Frederick is step 1 of that plan, he said.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription