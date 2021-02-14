Roberto Joaquin fell in love with Thurmont three years ago during a visit to Catoctin Wildlife Preserve with his daughter. But when it was time for dinner afterward, he felt there were too few restaurant options.
So Joaquin decided to bring the second location of his Hagerstown restaurant Los Amigos to Thurmont.
“A little town like this one, they’re really friendly, they have so much to do, they have so much to offer,” he said.
The new location on Frederick Road has been open since last Friday, and every day has been busy thus, Joaquin said. The restaurant is currently offering dine-in and takeout service.
“They show me that I’m more than welcome here, and I’m happy to be a part of the community ... I didn’t expect them to be this supportive to a new business, their response has been great,” he said. “Great is probably not enough to say, but it’s been great.”
In Hagerstown, the Mexican restaurant is known for its fajitas, which can be served with beef or chicken. They also serve a variety of tacos, quesadillas, salads and soups.
Los Amigos showcases a variety of specials throughout the week, including $1.99 house-made margaritas on Monday. The drink menu features signature drinks such as the “Los Amigos” cocktail, which includes tequila, vodka, rum, peach schnapps, lemonade, soda and blue curacao. Additionally, Los Amigos serves imported Mexican beers.
The kitchen prides prides itself on making everything from scratch.
“We don’t have any pre-cooked items on the menu besides the rice or the side items,” Joaquin said.
The restaurateur said he is excited to continue to get to know the community in Thurmont. He doesn’t foresee expanding his eatery operations further in the near future.
Joaquin hopes to move his family to Thurmont.
“The only goal about coming to Thurmont was to give people another option … and to save them a trip every time they want to get a nice [Mexican-style] meal,” he said. “They don’t have to drive 20 minutes anymore. They can go around the corner and find a nice meal, a happy face, and somebody that is happy to have them.”
Open for Business is an occasional feature highlighting new businesses around Frederick County. Contact Erika Riley at eriley@newspost.com.
