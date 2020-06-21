Sisters-in-law Kathryn Ferro and Bethany Lord have opened Basal Therapies, an all-encompassing therapy practice for children and their families.
Ferro is an early childhood therapist and Lord has worked in Human Resources and business full-time, so the two teamed up to make their vision come true. The practice offers occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy, talk therapy and other resources for both children and their parents.
Children with developmental delays or physical therapy needs will have access to several different kinds of care under one roof, but the services — which include group classes — are not just available to those with disabilities. Any child is welcome.
Ten therapists will be operating under the same room come July 1, which marks the official opening. However, Basal Therapies is already open to book appointments. Safety measures are in place in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Frederick News-Post spoke with Lord and Ferro about the new venture. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
How did you develop the idea for Basal Therapies?
Ferro: We know that for children, in a lot of cases they’re not the only child, or certainly not the only responsibility that their parent or their caregiver has. So we just really see the benefit of being able to have a team under one roof and be able to support each other to really streamline and simplify things for families. Frederick has a lot of amazing therapists but what is lacking for the community and for the families is really that kind of... condensed availability for the families to access all the support that they need without trying to juggle too many different places or different providers.
I always feel better about doing my job when I know that I have back up from people who have different training and a different lens. Because in so many cases what another therapist might know about the child or might have found success with is going to help the child make progress in more than just what I’m working on. So we just really find value not only for the children and the family but just professionally so we can continue to learn and grow.
How has it been the past couple of months to get people involve during a pandemic?
Lord: Everybody’s been very responsive. I think everybody’s around their phone obviously, but from my standpoint it’s been nice because we’ve been able to focus on this, especially on weekends. I would be remiss if I didn’t say how our families have really supported us. Everybody that we’re working with has been phenomenal. But without anything else to do, honestly with sports on hold and school functions being cancelled, we’ve been here quite a bit, and evenings and weekends having everybody all hands on deck.
What are you looking forward to with the practice?
Ferro: I’m really looking forward to being able to support families in whatever way it is that they need to be supported without any constraints. We have a lot covered. So I’m just looking forward to being able to holistically answer questions and come up with ideas for families. And just make their lives easier, because for families that have kids with special needs, especially if there’s any medical involvement or any illness or things like that, it’s really stressful for families, and it can be really hard and really isolating.
Lord: I would add, just from my standpoint … I recently had a child who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and, again right before the pandemic. So that made the decision easier for me to say, yeah, I would really like to be a part of something where I can create a space where parents like me might need the support after an initial diagnosis.
We’re both passionate about it. Our tagline is progress through passion.
