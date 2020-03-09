The Brunswick Holiday Inn Express & Suites, the first major hotel in Brunswick, opened on Jan. 23 after years of planning. The 93-room hotel is located off U.S. 340 and features amenities such as an indoor heated saltwater pool, a business center, fitness center, meeting rooms and a patio.
The hotel also features a complementary breakfast with cinnamon buns and a make-your-own-pancakes station, in addition to staples such as cereal, oatmeal, yogurt, hard-boiled eggs and fruit.
Each room is equipped with a microwave, mini-fridge, Keurig machine, safe, hairdryer, workstation and a smart TV.
The hotel has 15 employees and is still looking to hire for front desk and housekeeper positions.
In addition to being the first hotel in Brunswick, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites is also the first Intercontinental Hotel Group product in the county, so travelers who belong to their Rewards Club can benefit from staying there.
The Frederick News-Post sat down with Tamara Watson, director of sales, and Barbara Liccione, general manager, to ask them some questions about the new hotel. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Is this the first big hotel in Brunswick?
Watson: It is the biggest hotel in Brunswick, basically. We are close to the train station, close to Harpers Ferry, close to a lot of historical sites. And bicycling, and hiking, people on the trails, the Appalachian Trails, the C&O Canal, that’s what’s going to be bringing people in in the warmer months.
What are the rates for the rooms?
Watson: They range anywhere from $99 up to $199, depending on the season and the room types.
Are there different kinds of rooms?
Watson: We have what we call a king standard, that’s a room with a king-sized bed. And then we have a queen standard which is two queen-sized beds. We have a king studio suite, which is a king bed with a sofa bed. And then a room with two queen-sized beds with a pullout sofa also. We have accessible rooms, of course, and one room with a roll-in shower.
Liccione: This is a new product [from Holiday Inn Express], it’s called Formula Blue. And we’re super excited to have that, that we’re one of the first to have a full hotel done from the beginning to the end with it.
Watson: It’s kind of a more open atmosphere.
Liccione: And the color schemes, the furniture, everything’s been changed from the old protocol for a Holiday Inn Express. It’s warm and welcoming when you walk in, and that’s what they try to aim for.
What are you excited about, looking into the future?
Watson: We’re looking forward to being a big part of the community. The community has really embraced the hotel, and has been very excited about the hotel opening and have welcomed us with open arms. They have come and visited the hotel, looking to have their families come and stay with us when they’re visiting. We’re just here to be part of the community, support the community in different kinds of events and of course grow our business. We want to be successful with all segments of the business, leisure, travel and government travel and corporate travel.
Liccione: I’m excited, too, because we’re the only IHG hotel in the Frederick market, in the Maryland market. There’s something called priority club. So when they travel, there’s individuals that stay inclusively at each hotel brand, so I’m excited about that, that we get to offer that to those folks who are coming in. I’m excited about that, coming in new, with the new concept that’s not in the area yet as well.
Why do you think this location is beneficial?
Liccione: There’s the C&O Canal, the towpath, the bike path, all of that. Just an open avenue for them to have a place to stay when the folks come in for bike tournaments or long bike rides as well as Harpers Ferry has an overflow with that state park coming in, so that’s what we’re excited about, seeing those folks come here.
Watson: There’s a lot of opportunity for growth in this area with the hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.