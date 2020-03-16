Wayne and Ashley Norris’ new business, Honey Doers, is making people’s “honey-do lists” a little shorter by offering same-day laundry services.
Wayne and Ashley started their business in January and currently do not have any employees, but are looking to expand in the future. For now, they are doing the laundry at a few laundromats in the county, but would like to one day open their own private laundry facility.
Customers have the option to either use their own detergent or to use Honey Doers’ supply of detergent, which is all hypoallergenic. Prices are $8 a load or $20 for three loads with providing detergent, or $10 a load and 25 for three loads with Honey Doers’ detergent.
The Frederick News-Post sat down with Wayne and Ashley Norris to ask them a few questions about their business. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Can you tell me about why you started the business?
Ashley: You always have a honey-do list of everything you need to get done but you never really have the time to do. We were thinking, why not create a little task-doer-type thing to get that stuff done? We tested out doing some errands, some organization and cleaning around the house, shopping and things of that matter. But it seemed like the laundry part of it completely took off. So because of that we decided to focus solely on the laundry. There are an abundance of places that will do same-day pickups and they’ll pick up and deliver your laundry, but never in the same day. There’s at least a 24-hour turnaround time, and who really wants to wait until the next day to get their clothes when they’re already stretched for time?
What’s the process for placing an order?
Wayne: We have a Facebook page, we have a website. You can get on either one of those platforms and book an appointment and after you book an appointment you decide how many loads you have. Our prices are flat rates per load.
Ashley: Not by pound, and that’s one difference between us and a lot of the other laundry services is they will charge you by the pound.
Wayne: So once you figure out how much laundry you have, at that point you book your appointment, you get a confirmation. We come out to the location, we assess your laundry, we verify how much you have, we make payment at that time, and we take your laundry to a preferred laundromat. Once we get the clothes to the laundromat, we do a full-service wash, dry and fold. We fold the laundry in new fresh bags and deliver them to the customer same day, guaranteed every time.
What makes you different from other laundry services?
Ashley: We understand that things happen. ... There have been times where clients have called and said I’m actually not going to be home till 6, can you keep my laundry? We keep it with us to ensure nothing happens to anybody’s clothes. You spend a lot of time building your wardrobe, and you can’t afford to have someone just screw it up and leave it and not have anything happen to it.
What are your hopes for the company?
Wayne: Our hope for the future is obviously to grow, obviously to grow physically our location and to grow reputably. We want at least the town of Frederick to know us, and as more than just a company, but as people they can trust, as people they can call when they need help. Because as I said, laundry is not just a chore.
Ashley: I don’t want to just be known as another company. I want to be known as Ashley and Wayne, or the people that you call when you need something done rather than, “Oh, let me call this company to get something done.” We’re more personal than just another corporation.
