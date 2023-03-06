The Frederick News-Post invites new storefront businesses in Frederick County to share details about themselves for our Open for Business feature that runs occasionally in the newspaper and online.
Businesses that opened within the last eight months are eligible. Each answer should be 100 words maximum. Answers may be edited for clarity and length.
Business name: The Dirty Dawg
Type of business: Self-serve dog wash and pet supplies
Business address: 224 N. Church St., Thurmont
Business owner(s): Becky and Tim Clarke
Hours: Wednesday to Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closed Monday and Tuesday)
Website/social media/phone/email: www.thedirtydawgwash.com. Facebook: DirtyDawgWash. Instagram: The Dirty Dawg. 240-288-8771
When did your business open? Aug. 17
What does the business offer? Self-service dog washing. Owners bring dogs in and use our safe tile tubs to give them a bath. We provide high-quality shampoos and conditioners, forced air blow dryers, brushes and towels at no extra cost. Baths are $15 for all breeds and sizes. Additionally, we offer a boutique-style selection of pet supplies, treats, food and more. Self-serve dog washes are great for dogs that have low-maintenance coats that don’t require professional grooming or dogs who see a professional groomer regularly but need “in-between” baths. Dogs are much more comfortable and at ease when their owner bathes them.
Why did you launch the business? We launched this business for two reasons: 1) We love dogs and love to see them well taken care of. 2) We found that this new concept for owners to bathe their own dog, without the mess and inconvenience of doing it in their home, was very needed in our area. We call this our “retirement venture.”
Why did you choose this location for your business? We have always been very active in our community. Becky was born and raised in Thurmont and wants to see the community grow more businesses and thrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.