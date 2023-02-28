By Bryan Pugh
Special to The News-Post
March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, which reminds us that we should try to prevent brain injuries wherever and whenever possible. This is especially important for older adults, who sustain most brain injuries in the United States today.
As we age, the body undergoes changes in the brain, bones, muscles and joints that can affect balance, coordination and safety. The CDC reports that falls are the leading cause of injury and death in adults over 65, averaging one fall every second of every day.
Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) are caused by sudden, violent blows or jolts to the head or penetrating head wounds that disrupt brain function. TBIs range from mild to severe and can affect physical, cognitive and emotional abilities.
Since falls are the most common cause of TBIs, particularly among seniors, it is important to prevent serious falls and injuries by taking the following steps.
1. Recognize changes in your body
Not only can blood pressure and blood sugar change as we age, but medication used to control these challenges can lead to dizziness, balance issues and lightheadedness. Be aware of how you are feeling, as well as what medications you are taking and their potential side effects.
Muscles become weaker with age, also reducing balance and agility. Incorporating regular strength-training exercises into your daily routine can improve balance and offset some of the natural physical decline of aging. If you need to use a cane or walker to help you move safely, be sure it is properly adjusted for your height and needs.
Vision and hearing also play a critical part in our ability to safely engage in physical activities. Having your vision and hearing checked regularly and wearing your eyeglasses or hearing aids can prevent a tumble later that could lead to brain injury.
2. Keep your home safe
Falls can be more common in familiar environments where we let our guard down. Bright bulbs, indirect lighting on stairs/hallways and fixtures/lamps that don’t cast shadows can reduce the risk of tripping over objects. Make sure every staircase in and around your house has a strong handrail — preferably on both sides if possible — and install grab bars in the shower or near sinks and beside toilets. Also watch out for loose carpeting, bath mats and throw rugs, and keep the pathways in and around your home clear of furniture, shoes, plants and other obstructions.
3. Prevent recreational falls
If you regularly engage in activities such as gardening, exercising, golfing or crafts that require balance or agility skills, be aware of your fitness level and abilities. Also be mindful when walking on paths and hiking trails that may not have been recently cleared and look out for potholes or cracks on basketball or tennis courts.
4. Seek support
These measures should help to prevent falls, but if you or someone you know does experience a TBI, there are a variety of resources available to help. The Brain Injury Association of Maryland (BIAMD) offers counseling, support groups, recommendations for therapies and educational programs. For more information, visit biamd.org, call 800-221-6443, or email info@biamd.org.
Bryan Pugh is the executive director of the Brain Injury Association of Maryland, now celebrating its 40th anniversary serving Maryland families confronting the challenges of acquired brain injuries. Its 35th annual conference will take place March 23 and 24 and will focus on issues related to individuals with brain injury and family members, and professional and clinical training. To register for the conference or learn more about brain injuries and BIAMD resources/community outreach initiatives, visit biamd.org.
