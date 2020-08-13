Mothers in recovery have received a much-needed resource with the opening of a new house by Rainbow of Love Recovery Foundation.
The faith-based nonprofit, which was founded last year and provides transitional living for mothers recovering from substance use disorders, opened its second Frederick location on Aug. 3.
“Our mission is … not only just to help them achieve long-term sobriety but also to empower them as women and as mothers and to help them learn how to be healthy mothers,” said Carleah Summers, founder and executive director of Rainbow of Love Recovery Foundation.
In the homes, one that houses pregnant women or women with younger children and one that houses women with older children, the organization offers a number of resources to help reach this goal. The resources include on-site case management, a certified medical technician and Certified Nursing Assistant, nutrition classes, meditation and yoga and in-house Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
Rainbow of Love Recovery also offers help with jobs and resumes and financial literacy.
“So, five days a week they’re in pretty heavy programming, working on their recovery as well as their parenting skills,” Summers said.
In June 2019, Rainbow of Love Recovery also took over Nathan’s Ridge: Structured Sober Living for Men.
“My husband and I have decided to help men coming from incarceration and suffering from substance use disorders,” Summers said. “Our whole theme … was to take two neglected populations in the substance abuse and recovery communities and really focus on helping them to get back on their feet and do what it is they need to do to transition back into society.”
Summers said she is thrilled to be able to open a second location so soon after founding the organization.
“To have the community support has been just tremendous in helping us take mothers and children off of the street,” she said. “We’ve had great success with the program and I knew that this would be something great but I never imagined that it would take off this quickly.”
Summers said that to say the community has been helpful is “the understatement of the century."
“If we post that we need something for a mother, whether it be diapers or clothing, … no matter what it is, the response is overwhelming,” she said. “We have it within 24 hours.”
Local foundations and agencies have also assisted the organization.
As a mother in recovery herself and someone who has worked in inpatient and outpatient counseling, Summers said the most neglected population has always been women and children. She wanted to find a way to help more.
“I just kind of stepped out on faith and decided that, you know, I wasn’t just going to think about how I could help, I was going to put it into motion,” she said. “We just went for it.”
The organization’s immediate goal is to have a location in Carroll County by the end of the year.
“The need is tremendous in Carroll County,” Summers said. “We’ve been asked multiple times … when are we expecting to put a house there and we finally decided that we're in a place where we can do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.