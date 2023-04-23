Souper Sunday
From left: Stefanie Kucsan, Sue Kane, and Betsy Siaurusaitis eat together during the Frederick Rescue Mission’s Souper Sunday fundraiser at Union Mills Public House on Sunday. Members of the community purchased tickets to try different soups from seven restaurants in the area, with proceeds benefiting the Frederick Rescue Mission.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Sunday morning brought more than the usual tourists and walkers out to Carroll Creek Linear Park in downtown Frederick, and several hundred people lined up for a good cause.

It was the Frederick Rescue Mission’s Souper Sunday fundraiser, raising money for hunger relief programs at the Rescue Mission.

