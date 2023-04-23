Sunday morning brought more than the usual tourists and walkers out to Carroll Creek Linear Park in downtown Frederick, and several hundred people lined up for a good cause.
It was the Frederick Rescue Mission’s Souper Sunday fundraiser, raising money for hunger relief programs at the Rescue Mission.
Sunday’s event was a chance to donate to a worthy cause, said Lou Cornio, who said his wife Mary periodically donates clothing to the Rescue Mission.
“But you get some good soup,” he said as he waited in line for his bowl.
Each ticket got participants a souvenir bowl made by students at the Frederick Clay Company, as well as nine different types of soup contributed by local restaurants, salad and dessert.
“It’s a beloved event by guests and staff alike,” said Jasmine Sneed, partnership development director for the Rescue Mission.
This was the first time doing the event since the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
The event met its goal of selling 300 tickets, Sneed said.
Soups were provided by Boxcar Burgers; Brewer’s Alley; Canape’s Catering; Dutch’s Daughter; Frederick Community College’s Hospitality, Culinary, and Tourism Institute; Hooch and Banter; Union Mills Public House; The Wine Kitchen and the Rescue Mission itself. Uncle Ralph’s Bakery and Wegmans provided desserts.
Each ticket could provide money to feed a family of four for a day, said Brian Bateman, communications director for the Rescue Mission.
The organization serves breakfast and lunch 365 days a year, as well as operates programs to help men with addiction and operates the Faith House program to provide women and children with emergency shelter and transitional living help.
It served more than 72,000 meals and helped with 88,000 requests for groceries in 2022, as well as helped 70 men who sought help with addiction, according to numbers provided in February.
Mostly, Sunday’s event was just a chance to have some fun, and to raise some money to help feed people, Bateman said.
The soup was excellent, confirmed Stacy Toy, who said she had tried the gazpacho, beef vegetable, cream of crab and the duck corn chowder.
All different walks of life come into the Rescue Mission, and the organization provides so many good services, said Toy, who sometimes volunteers serving meals at the mission.
“This is one of the best events,” she said.
Lisa Bozzonetti of Frederick said she was looking forward to trying the cream of crab soup.
The Rescue Mission has helped so many people, and is an organization that you can see actually making a difference in the community, she said.
“We hear a lot of very heartwarming stories,” she said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.