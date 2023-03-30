Years ago, Matt Thrasher and Paul Tinney, the co-owners of Rockwell Brewery, were just neighbors who would crack open a cold one on occasion. Then, they got into home brewing.
Next thing they knew, they opened Rockwell Brewery on North East Drive in downtown Frederick in 2017.
Now, they’re about to expand to a second location of Rockwell Brewery the first weekend of May, significantly boosting their operation.
The new, nearly 14,000-square-foot property on Broadband Drive, at Riverside Tech Park, will be a massive upgrade to the production of the existing 3,200-square-foot location on North East Street.
“I'm elated,” Tinney said. “Now seeing it, you know, in the last rows of completion, it's really exciting. It's coming to an end of what's really been, you know, a vision for Matt and I.”
Their new taproom, which is almost 6,000 square feet, including event space, will hold up to 350 customers, compared to 66 customers who can fit in the original location.
“What we saw here that was successful is when the community comes out, people, family, friends, kids, dogs, and they make the experience of being at a place that they can enjoy," Tinney said. "We just wanted to continue that, but [in] a bigger way."
With a much bigger location comes more space for the business and for head brewer Scott McKernon to brew beer. Production will increase tenfold, Tinney said.
Beer will be a little different at the Broadband Drive location, Thrasher and Tinney said.
The space will have a different vibe. They said they wanted a completely different space that still had the Rockwell name on it.
The Riverside Tech Park location, developed by St. John Properties, was a blank slate, Thrasher said. The area is seeing more growth, and there's lots of traffic, Tinney added. The space fits their needs.
They went with what they described as a “saucy” look and greenscape decor. There will be lots of glass to look into the taproom, which is something they poured a lot of energy into, they said.
Other features are a marble and copper counter, and striking architecture, they said — something people will have to tell their friends about.
“We've basically gone from a worn, dry shell to ... hopefully what's one of the most impressive, or very impressive, breweries in Maryland,” Thrasher said.
This location will contrast with the industrial chic design of the original location.
"What we're trying for, it's something that hasn't been done. It's not your typical brewery look," Thrasher said.
At the new location, they’ll host more live music and private events as another way to bring a sense of community.
Frederick is extremely supportive of breweries, Tinney said.
“Hopefully, the community embraces us and continues to show the love and support that they have already," Tinney said.
