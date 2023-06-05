Antwan Palmer wants kids to love themselves, and teach them to embrace their insecurities.
To help lean into that mindset of self love, he opened Frederick’s first “selfie museum” in Francis Scott Key Mall on Thursday, called Selfie Mode.
“That’s just what my goal is, just let kids know God made us all different and nobody’s perfect,” he said. “Here, you can just be you.”
Located right next to Journey’s, Selfie Mode offers over 20 selfie backdrops customers can use. Customers get their own ring light for an hour with a Bluetooth remote to change the ring light colors and take the photos.
The museum charges $20 per adult — defined by the business as ages 16 and up — and $10 for kids.
Customers can go into a cloud room full of LED and black lights, then fly to Paris to take a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower. They can also put on some boxing gloves and take pictures with a background that makes them feel like the boxing heavyweight champ.
Even the dressing rooms for customers to make wardrobe changes are outfitted with their own backdrops as well, making the selfie opportunities even more abundant. Palmer said they will switch out the backdrops as time goes on.
There’s also the 360 Photo Booth, a platform that has a ring light attached to it which swings around the user in a circle. It takes a video while a customer dances on the platform, creating a video that goes slow motion and backwards. In the background is a bright pink, purple and blue piece of graffiti-style wall art that Palmer commissioned.
Palmer got the idea for the museum just last year in November, when he and his two children found themselves at Virginia Beach on a rainy day with nothing to do. They found Selfie WRLD, a selfie museum there.
They decided to go check it out, and it changed their whole vacation.
“As we were in there having fun, we actually forgot it was a rainy day,” he said.
When they got back to Frederick, Palmer did some research and saw there wasn’t something like Selfie WRLD in Frederick. So he decided he’d be the one to bring it.
He started off with a mobile business, with sets and lights that could be rented out at parties or events. In early May, he signed a lease for the spot in FSK Mall. Immediately after, he and some friends worked day and night building, painting and creating the backdrops for the opening day.
He’s hoping that people, especially kids, can find joy in his museum and learn to love themselves. As a young and single father, Palmer said he learned a lot as he was raising his children. Children need more support in situations that adults might find easier to move on from, like bullying, he said.
When children don’t feel like they’re good enough, adults should uplift them, he said.
Palmer hopes that Selfie Mode can pick up enough traction to become a sort of self-esteem program with local students. So many children have low self-esteem, Palmer said, but Selfie Mode can allow the children to have fun while being themselves, and in turn allow them to love themselves.
“Our goal is that we’re hoping that the school system will allow us to bring joy into the kids’ lives, and allow them to love themselves and what they think are the flaws,” Palmer said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
Reporter
