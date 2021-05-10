In-home senior care specialists Senior Helpers has officially launched its Frederick location, company officials announced.
The local franchise is owned by Sudhir Verma and offers care in Frederick, Washington and Montgomery counties, according to a news release.
Verma has a personal connection to caring for aging seniors. His father was Verma’s mother’s primary caregiver until he passed away recently.
“I have seen firsthand what a difference having caregivers have made with my mom’s quality of life,” Verma said. “Little things like medication reminders and having someone there to assist her in her daily activities, such as going to the bathroom, makes a huge impact.”
Senior Helpers will employ professionally-trained caregivers to help seniors enjoy their lives within their own homes. The company offers care programs specifically for patients with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and dementia. These programs were developed in conjunction with the Parkinson’s Foundation Centers of Excellence network and recognized dementia expert Teepa Snow.
“I was drawn to Senior Helpers by the quality services it offers and the potential to be a part of a company that is known as the first in the industry to provide specialized caregiver training in Alzheimer’s, dementia and Parkinson’s disease care,” Verma said.
Senior Helpers is at 174 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 202 in Frederick. More information can be found at seniorhelpers.com/md/frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.