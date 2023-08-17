Beer and pizza is a classic combination, Vanish Brewery co-owner Jonathan Staples said.
That’s why he’s opening a Vanish Brewery location right next to Il Forno Pizzeria on the Golden Mile with the pizzeria’s owner, John Perrin Jr.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Beer and pizza is a classic combination, Vanish Brewery co-owner Jonathan Staples said.
That’s why he’s opening a Vanish Brewery location right next to Il Forno Pizzeria on the Golden Mile with the pizzeria’s owner, John Perrin Jr.
A wall that separates the pizzeria and the brewery will be knocked down, joining the two businesses.
“This is two buddies collaborating ...,” Perrin said.
The brewery is scheduled to open in September, which will make it the first brewery on U.S. 40 in Frederick.
The original Vanish Brewery is in Leesburg, Va., but Staples has always wanted to expand to Frederick. He lived in Frederick for 20 years before moving to Virginia a couple of years ago.
When he lived in Frederick, Il Forno was always his favorite pizza joint.
Staples and Perrin became friends and bounced around the idea of a business partnership. When the space next to Perrin went up for lease earlier this year, they saw their opportunity to bring the brewery to Frederick.
“It’s kind of like a homecoming for me,” Staples said. “But it’s a homecoming to my favorite pizza place and a really good friend of mine, doing it as a collaboration.”
The brewery will hold 120 patrons in its space and offer a variety of beers, with some made on site. It will have wines, cocktails and ciders and a tasting room.
Customers will pay for everything through Il Forno.
Perrin and Staples called the collaboration an experiment with a symbiotic relationship between an eatery and a brewery.
Staples signed a two-year lease for the space. He said he did not want to commit to a longer period because the city of Frederick is considering a request to rezone the Westridge Square shopping center, where Vanish will be.
So, Staples called his new Vanish location a “pop-up brewery.”
Their experiment could solve a problem breweries face, Perrin said, which is good food to complement drinks. With the two locations working together under the same roof, that problem could be solved, he said.
“So you get nice beer and the food, and one check,” he said.
And on weekends, when the pizzeria becomes crowded with carry-out customers, Vanish can be a place for patrons to wait for their pizza order and enjoy a pint, they said.
“I’m excited about the idea of instead of phoning in, I can drive in, order my pizza and have a beer while I wait,” said. “I think it’ll be a more fun experience for pickup pizza, rather than having to stand in a queue.”
Hopefully, the brewery will also attract younger customers to the pizzeria, Perrin said.
The pair are planning to have special deals, host more live music events and hold happy hours with the partnership.
Staples hopes to later serve food at Vanish.
“Whatever type of experience you’re looking for, you’ll be able to get,” he said.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Get the insider's scoop on the best that Frederick has to offer with Frederick Hometown Guru.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(13) comments
I thought Vanish was coming to Boonsboro?
They have a lovely patio. I wish they had better food.
Ilfornos is the best pizza
Never been a huge fan of Il Forno (not bad, but not great), but this will induce me to visit again.
another brewery. Beginning to think its a competition of who will have the most locations- Royal Farms or breweries
I don’t drink alcohol but I do love me some il fornos.
For around here, it’s ok. One would think with all the pizza places around Frederick, there would be at least one truly exceptional place.
Ilfornos is where Phy always wants to hold our monthly FNP Commenters meetings at. And we do!
Haha! you guys meet up for monthly meetings? What a life! I bet there are some really captivating conversations at those!
They'd move the meeting to a bar, but then Trek wouldn't be able to get in
Yes! Monthly!!
Let me know when the next meeting is, and where.
The bar is better than the pizza.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.