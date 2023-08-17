Il Forno Pizza and Vanish Brewery
Vanish Brewery owner Jonathan Staples, left and Il Forno Pizzeria owner John Perrin Jr. will have their businesses side by side in Westridge Square shopping center on the Golden Mile in Frederick.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Beer and pizza is a classic combination, Vanish Brewery co-owner Jonathan Staples said.

That’s why he’s opening a Vanish Brewery location right next to Il Forno Pizzeria on the Golden Mile with the pizzeria’s owner, John Perrin Jr.

andrewfelices

I thought Vanish was coming to Boonsboro?

Girl No.3

They have a lovely patio. I wish they had better food.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Ilfornos is the best pizza

shiftless88

Never been a huge fan of Il Forno (not bad, but not great), but this will induce me to visit again.

Reader1954

another brewery. Beginning to think its a competition of who will have the most locations- Royal Farms or breweries

Plumbum
Plumbum

I don’t drink alcohol but I do love me some il fornos.

MrSniper
MrSniper

For around here, it’s ok. One would think with all the pizza places around Frederick, there would be at least one truly exceptional place.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Ilfornos is where Phy always wants to hold our monthly FNP Commenters meetings at. And we do!

Report Add Reply
classified

Haha! you guys meet up for monthly meetings? What a life! I bet there are some really captivating conversations at those!

shiftless88

They'd move the meeting to a bar, but then Trek wouldn't be able to get in

Plumbum
Plumbum

Yes! Monthly!!

sobuspaul22

Let me know when the next meeting is, and where.

MrSniper
MrSniper

The bar is better than the pizza.

