The Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership has announced Melissa Muntz as its new executive director this week.
Muntz has served as the organization’s interim leader since September. She said she hopes to help the group — which provides services to students experiencing homelessness across Frederick County — expand.
“SHIP is truly poised for a significant growth over the next two years,” Muntz said. “It’s exciting to be a part of that.”
Specifically, Muntz said she wants to grow SHIP’s New Horizons program, which currently operates in six of the county’s 10 high schools and provides material, academic, legal and emotional support to high schoolers without stable housing.
Muntz hopes New Horizons can soon operate in the schools where it currently doesn’t — Linganore, Oakdale, Middletown and Urbana high schools.
“We do know that there are students experiencing homelessness at all of the high schools, and so far, we’ve not been able to bring that program into each of those locations,” Muntz said.
Moreover, Muntz said she’d work to find new ways to support the more than 800 students she said are currently experiencing housing insecurity across the school system.
“Melissa’s experience, skills, and integrity make her perfectly suited to take on this important role,” SHIP board president Gwen Romack said in a news release. “With Melissa at the helm, we look forward to extending and deepening SHIP’s programming for Frederick youth experiencing homelessness and helping many more break the cycle of poverty through education, training, and whole-person support.”
