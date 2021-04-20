SkyPoint Federal Credit Union, a financial services institution dedicated to helping low-income individuals and families, has expanded its service area from Montgomery County into Frederick County.
SkyPoint is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), meaning it offers resources to generate economic growth in disadvantaged communities. Additionally, SkyPoint is the only Juntos Avanzamos certified credit union in Maryland and Virginia. This certification indicates SkyPoint is dedicated to serving and empowering Hispanic customers. More than 20 percent of SkyPoint's staff is bilingual.
The union's online tools are also available in Spanish. Services offered include banking, credit cards, loans, investing and money management. SkyPoint also offers a financial wellness program called SkyPoint at Work.
SkyPoint was formerly known as the Montgomery County Employees Federal Credit Union but underwent a rebranding in 2019.
