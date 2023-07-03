Julie Gaver wants to make sure every child in need has a new pair of shoes when they start the school year.
That philosophy helped shape her nonprofit Soles of Love, which collects shoes every year to give to children in need in Frederick and Washington counties before they go to school.
Gaver, the nonprofit's founder and managing director, launched the footwear collection effort 13 years ago with a small garden party at her farm, which straddles Frederick and Washington counties near the Myersville area.
Attendees would bring a pair of new, not worn shoes that Gaver would then provide to nonprofits in Frederick and Washington counties to distribute to the children they help.
"The first year that we had the party, I had 75 people attend and we collected 100 pairs of shoes, which I thought at the time was a really big deal," she said.
In 2022, she said 320 people attended and the nonprofit collected more than 5,000 pairs.
This year, the nonprofit is aiming to collect 5,500 pairs of shoes, for boys and girls in grades K-12, to be distributed among 10 nonprofits in Frederick and Washington counties.
Over the years, people have donated an increasing both the quantity, and also in quality, of shoes, she said. The nonprofit prefers sneakers since they are durable and versatile, she said.
The nonprofits who receive shoes are:
- Girls on the Run Mid and Western Maryland
- Frederick City Housing Authority
- Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership
- Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership
- I Believe in Me
- Boys and Girls Club of Frederick County
- Children in Need Washington County
- Girls, Inc. of Washington County
- Potomac Case Management
- Boys and Girls Club of Washington County
This year will be the first year that Gaver is hosting her party at a public venue rather than her home. People can still bring shoes to donate to the party, which is in August. But, there are also dozens of drop off locations in both counties.
Gaver said she used to have people only bring shoes to donate if they attended the party, but she soon realized that she could expand her reach in the community if she could have people donate outside of the party.
"[We] needed to get creative about what are ways that we can keep upping the number of shoes that we receive without having, you know, a party that has too many people to control," she said.
That's how the community drop off locations were born, which works out beautifully, she said.
While nonprofits are always grateful for anything they receive, Gaver said, she wanted to try and completely meet the need for each nonprofit this year.
"I thought, from a symbolic standpoint, 'wouldn't it be cool if we knew these nonprofits serve this many kids, and we could collect that many shoes?'" Gaver said.
Shari Ostrow Scher, executive director and founder of the Frederick County nonprofit Children Of Incarcerated Parents Partnership (COIPP), said that even if they don't have the exact amount of shoes to give to every child before school, the organization always keep some shoes to be distributed later in the year since children's feet grow so fast.
COIPP has been a partner with Soles of Love for about five years, Ostrow Scher said. This year, they asked the nonprofit for a several hundred pairs of boys and girls shoes. Their biggest need is that of larger sized boys shoes.
The joy on the children's faces when they get to choose a pair of new shoes is unmatched, she said.
"Our children get a chance to choose, which is such an important, valuable thing for their ego. The caregiver feels like 'Oh my gosh, my child's not going to be less than the others'," she said.
For the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County, it's the first time the nonprofit is receiving shoes, Nadri said. She has donated to Soles of Love and gone to Gaver's party, but has never been on the receiving end of the organization.
She asked for roughly 150 pairs of shoes to give to the children in the nonprofit's summer camp.
"These kids are going to have the chance to go into their school year with brand new shoes, whereas before they might not have had that opportunity," Nardi said.
