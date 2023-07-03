Soles of Love

Soles of Love, a local nonprofit, is starting to collect children's shoes for the 13th year to give to children in need in Frederick and Washington counties. This year, the nonprofit's goal is 5,500 pairs of shoes. 

 Courtesy of Soles of Love

Julie Gaver wants to make sure every child in need has a new pair of shoes when they start the school year.

That philosophy helped shape her nonprofit Soles of Love, which collects shoes every year to give to children in need in Frederick and Washington counties before they go to school. 

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription