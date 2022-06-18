As music blared from a speaker, a growing circle of white-and-red-clad dancers began to form.
They were dressed in the colors of Delta Sigma Theta, a sorority dedicated to providing community help and support through more than 1,000 collegiate and alumnae chapters around the world.
The sorority’s Frederick Alumnae Chapter organized a Community Day in Frederick’s Staley Park Saturday to give people a chance to have fun, but also to learn about the services and organizations that are available in the community to help them when they need it, said Olivia White, project coordinator for the Frederick chapter.
There was a focus on health and wellness, with HIV testing and gift cards for the first 75 people who got COVID-19 vaccinations, she said.
But there was also a food distribution area and a place for people to bring documents to be shredded.
Organizers also collected socks to be donated to the Frederick Rescue Mission.
The Rescue Mission brought 100 bags of food to be given away to help families deal with rising food costs, the Mission’s Valerie Moore said.
Although “not nearly enough” had been distributed, what wasn’t given away Saturday would be taken to other events, she said.
With the Juneteenth holiday, which celebrates the official end of slavery in the United States, on June 19, Saturday’s event was their way of recognizing “the exhilaration of people being liberated,” said Mary Wright, chair of the DST chapter’s social action committee.
But it’s also a way to help people escape from whatever is still enslaving them, whether physical or mental health issues, economic issues, or other problems, by letting them know what kinds of help are available, she said.
At one table, Shirlene Roberts of Whole Heart Grief and Life Resource Center chatted with people and gave them information on the organization.
They help people deal with various types of grief, whether from the loss of a loved one, a relationship, a job, or other reasons, she said.
The Frederick-based organization tries to help walk people through their pain and change it into healing, so that they can help others, Roberts said.
The idea for Saturday’s event originated as several members of the alumnae chapter canvassed in neighborhoods of the city ahead of the local elections in the fall of 2021, Wright said.
They heard from several people that they were not interested in voting because their preferred candidate had not made it out of the primary, she said.
Saturday’s event featured an area for candidates in this fall’s elections, with a wide variety of state, county, and local legislative candidates represented in person, with signs, or tables with campaign volunteers.
They thought an event like Saturday’s would be a good chance to educate people about the candidates ahead of this fall’s elections, and about the importance of voting locally, Wright said.
With the upcoming elections, the need to get information out to the community and providers anxious to reach people about their services as the COVID pandemic continues, Saturday’s event felt like “something we were destined to do,” Wright said.
(10) comments
From their website, oh my. What would be the outcry if a fraternity published that their primary focus was on the White community?
"Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is an organization of college educated women committed to the constructive development of its members and to public service with a primary focus on the Black community."
“Show me one time I said anything Racist”…..bosco, a few days ago. So I looked one up and showed him. And then….silence. Here’s another one Whiskey.
Not a racist comment at all, phydeaux, but thanks for playing. I simply asked:
"What would be the outcry if a fraternity published that their primary focus was on the White community?"
You know full well what the outcry would be, and yet you have no problem with the sorority's racism.
Are you still OK with separate but equal because we've moved past that a long time ago. What's good for the goose is good for the gander.
You and Mr. Reid are always beating on Black on Black crime and now you’re beating on Blacks helping Blacks. Nowhere did it say they only or exclusively help Blacks. It’s like a Doctor that would say they treat everybody but their primary focus is on the elderly. As far as an Organization saying their primary focus is on Whites, that’s a given, Whites are always the primary focus of Organizations. It’s called White Privilege. The article said nothing about their primary focus being the Black Community. Why did you go to their website? Looking for something to criticize them for? There was nothing so you made one up. That’s called Racism!! I think you’ve turned into mini-Mr. Reid. These last 7 years and the next 7 have and will expose the true face of America, even though it is a minority of the citizens. Find another hobby.
Do you not see the hypocrisy of crying "White Privilege" when an organization serves all, but not crying "Black Privilege" when an organization publicly states that their focus is in the Black community, phydeaux? Your constant cries of racism when anybody doesn't bend to your narrow view of the world only cheapens any cry when there is true racism. Remember to when I shared with you that I refused to join the Black Student Union in college because they were exclusionary? I don't believe any organization should promote themselves based on their race. It's Jim Crow.
Maybe you should turn off that 24/7 television and get out and meet some folks. Volunteer your time somewhere. Help an adult learn how to read. Contribute something besides your stream of vitriol. Get a new hobby.
Bosco, you and your Ilk constantly cry “why don’t they help themselves?” Here’s a predominantly Black American organization that has and does.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was founded on January 13, 1913, in the mist of ugly segregation, Jim Crowe laws. Founded by 22 collegiate women at Howard University to promote academic excellence and provide assistance to those in need. The Founders of Delta Sigma Theta envisioned an organization committed to sisterhood, scholarship, service, and addressing the social issues of the time.
During strict segregation times in America the Delta Sigma Theta became one of the preeminent service-based sororities, with more than 300,000 initiated members and over 1,000 chartered chapters worldwide. As a sisterhood comprised primarily of Black, college-educated women, the Sorority seriously considers the issues impacting the Black community and boldly confronts the challenges of African Americans and, hence, ‘ALL Americans’.
Over the years, a wide range of programs addressing education, health, international development, and the strengthening of African American families have evolved. The major programs of the Sorority are based upon the Five-Point Programmatic Thrust: economic development, educational development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement.
So what’s your issue? You aren’t stupid enough to thing there aren’t a plethora of organization that focus only on the White community?
awt - do you have a list of organizations that publicly state they focus only on the White community - well, other than White supremacists and neo-Nazi groups?
Where exactly does it say they serve the Black Community only? Black people are damned if they do and damned if they don’t in your White Supremacist World bosco. Get a life.
Primary focus, phydeaux, primary.
"Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is an organization of college educated women committed to the constructive development of its members and to public service with a primary focus on the Black community."
Maybe this will help, phydeaux:
"Kappa Alpha fraternity, incorporated is an organization of college educated men committed to the constructive development of its members and to public service with a primary focus on the White community."
