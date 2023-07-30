The Great Giveback
A large crowd gathered Sunday afternoon in Hill Street Park to support the Great Giveback, a free event that was organized by three men and provided a fun day full of games, demonstrations, music, food and free donations of clothes and children’s toys.

With better weather this time around, the Great Giveback went much better.

After a rainy event in May drew few people, Sunday’s brought a crowd to Hill Street Park in Frederick for an afternoon of food, music and community. The park’s pavilion was filled with rows of tables covered with clothes, books, sports equipment and other items for people to take.

