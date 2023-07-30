With better weather this time around, the Great Giveback went much better.
After a rainy event in May drew few people, Sunday’s brought a crowd to Hill Street Park in Frederick for an afternoon of food, music and community. The park’s pavilion was filled with rows of tables covered with clothes, books, sports equipment and other items for people to take.
The donations came from churches, community groups and ordinary residents, said Frederick resident Matt Johnson, one of the organizers. “This type of thing gets supported. People want to do this,” he said.
The plan is to hold the event once a year, said Chibi Emejue, a Frederick High School student and one of the founders of Made2Move, an “inspirational clothing brand” and one of the event’s sponsors.
Sunday’s event was representative of another goal of the two students. Emejue and Frederick High grad Joseph Poleate said they hope to begin a mentoring service for young men in the Frederick community. Young men are often taught to bottle up their emotions, Emejue said. If there’s a way that they can help kids better themselves and reach their potential, “lives can be changed.”
Tiana Massaquoi said she’s known Emejue since she was his church youth group leader in fifth grade. She quickly recognized the leadership potential in the boy who had trouble sitting still. He was a “natural leader, [he] just needed direction,” she said. He represents many young people in Frederick with the same potential, she added.
When children grow up without role models, they don’t understand that they can change their community and the world, said Poleate. They need people who look like them, talk like them, and dress like them to show them that it’s possible to be a better person, he said.
He and Emejue are hoping to use the Made2Move clothing brand to help spread a message centered partly around the importance of being yourself. “If you’re not yourself, who are you?” Poleate said.
Erin Appiah, whose nonprofit Operation Encouragement was another sponsor for Sunday’s event, said she had been inspired by by Emejue and Poleate over the past year. Her organization works with communities in countries around the world to help them become self-sufficient, she said.
Appiah, a rising junior at Tuscarora High School, said Emejue and Poleate immediately supported her efforts when she met them. “I felt like I really met my people,” she said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.