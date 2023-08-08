The Mount Airy Town Council on Monday voted to adopt an ordinance that increases water and sewer rates as part of an effort to fill a $275,000 deficit in the municipal budget for fiscal year 2024.
The operating budget approved for fiscal year 2024, which began on July 1, is $6.04 million.
The ordinance proposes to increase the flat fees for water and sewer service and amends the existing rate schedule, which was last updated in 2012.
The rate changes are set to take effect on Sept. 1, and would affect all 3,650 households and businesses connected to town water and sewer systems, Billing Administrator Mary VanMetre said.
The flat fee per quarter for water service would increase $4, from $21 to $25, while the flat fee per quarter for sewer service would increase $7, from $21 to $28.
According to VanMetre, the average customer in Mount Airy uses 20,000 to 25,000 gallons of water every three months.
Customers who use 20,000 gallons each quarter can expect their bill to increase $10.30 under the new rate schedule, including the new flat fees.
Customers who use 25,000 gallons each quarter can expect their bill to increase $14.30.
At the meeting on Monday, several council members emphasized that the new rates are the product of years of collaboration with experts on the town’s Water and Sewer Commission.
Council President Tim Washabaugh said the heightened costs of supplies such as chemicals and pipes, which have thus far been absorbed by the town, necessitated a rate increase.
“We are trying to recoup some of the cost of this deficit while also going to next year’s budget and having some tough conversations regarding needs and wants,” Washabaugh said during the meeting.
The ordinance passed 4-1.
Washabaugh and Councilmembers Lynne Galletti, Jason Evans and Karl Munder voted in favor of the ordinance.
Councilmember Stephen Domotor voted against the ordinance, arguing that the town needed more information on the cost of well remediation before changing the rates.
According to the results of water tests conducted in May, six of Mount Airy’s 11 wells tested positive for PFAS, otherwise known as “forever chemicals,” at levels that exceeded the limit proposed by the EPA.
“My concern is that we haven’t thought through the total spending needs and how we’re gonna get there,” Domotor said during the meeting.
The ordinance will now head to Mayor Larry Hushour for approval.
“It is unfortunate that the costs associated with providing safe drinking water to our citizens has risen so dramatically over the last couple of years,” Hushour wrote in an email to The Frederick News-Post on Tuesday.
“I support the Council’s decision to raise the rates through this ordinance and know we will need to keep an eye on next year’s budget to evaluate any continued shortfalls.”
