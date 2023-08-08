Mount Airy Water Tank
Buy Now

One of Mount Airy’s water towers

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The Mount Airy Town Council on Monday voted to adopt an ordinance that increases water and sewer rates as part of an effort to fill a $275,000 deficit in the municipal budget for fiscal year 2024.

The operating budget approved for fiscal year 2024, which began on July 1, is $6.04 million.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription