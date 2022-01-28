The United Way of Frederick County’s annual free income tax preparation program begins Feb. 1, returning to in-person after nearly two years.
The program, called Volunteer Income Tax Preparation, or VITA, offers free tax preparation by certified IRS tax-preparers for those making $58,000 or less annually. In-person sessions were prohibited recently because of the pandemic.
VITA tax preparations will be held at the Hillcrest Community Center, located at 1150 Orchard Terrace, Frederick.
Appointments are required; those eligible can call either 211 or 1-866-411-6803 to set up an appointment. Hours of operation are Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Fridays from noon to 3 p.m.
VITA is a partnership between the United Way of Frederick County, the Housing Authority of the city of Frederick and the Asian American Center of Frederick.
More information on the program can be found at unitedwayfrederick.org/taxprep.
