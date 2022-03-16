The United Way of Frederick County announced Wednesday it will extend the deadline for donations to its annual Unity Campaign through the end of March.
The campaign, which brings together 34 of Frederick County’s nonprofit organizations in a large-scale fundraising effort, was initially slated to wrap up on March 20.
Ken Oldham, president and CEO of the United Way of Frederick County, said in a press release that the extension is about giving more time to donate.
“We want to provide additional opportunities for our community to support their neighbors in need who are being so terribly hurt by increasing costs,” Oldham said in the release. “We believe extending the campaign through the end of March can bring additional resources to ALICE families in this acute time of need.”
The United Way defines “ALICE” as “asset-limited, income-constrained, employed.” According to the United Way of Frederick County’s 2020 ALICE report, more than 37 percent of Frederick County households qualify as ALICE households and can struggle to make ends meet, the release said.
The Unity Campaign allows donors to make direct donations to the 34 participating charitable organizations. Those donations are then matched through the campaign’s Incentive Match, funded by a number of sponsors.
For a list of nonprofits and sponsors and information on how to donate, go to unityfrederick.com.
