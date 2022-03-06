The United Way of Frederick County will launch one of its most important annual campaigns to help people in need in our area when the Unity Campaign officially kicks off Wednesday.
Running through March 20, the Unity Campaign brings together 34 of Frederick County’s nonprofit organizations in the hopes of raising money to help ALICE households — with the United Way of Frederick County (UWFC) defining “ALICE” as “asset-limited, income-constrained, employed.”
More than 37 percent of Frederick County households qualify as ALICE households, leading them to struggle to afford basic necessities.
Latosha Adams, manager of marketing for the UWFC, said in an email the Unity Campaign is a critical way for helping individuals in those households.
“As the economic barriers placed before many of our Frederick County neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic begin to shrink, our most vulnerable households are faced with a different story,” Adams said in her email. “For our struggling neighbors, the barriers to financial stability have only grown. It’s important for the community to know that their dollars will stay local and go straight back into the community we love.”
The campaign has been running each year since 2014, asking donors to give to the campaign, with 100 percent of each individual donation going to the donor’s selected nonprofit organization.
And thanks to a handful of sponsor organizations — namely, the Delaplaine Foundation, the Ausherman Family Foundation, The Randall Family Donor-Advised Fund of The Community Foundation of Frederick County and Natelli Communities — those individual donations become even more valuable.
“Donated funds are matched thanks to the generosity of the Incentive Match Fund Sponsors, so every dollar goes a little further to helping our neighbors in need,” Adams wrote. “The community can see first-hand the impact they are making. It’s a great way to make a difference.”
Thanks to the wide variety of nonprofit organizations taking part in the campaign, donated funds will go to benefit needy people in a number of ways.
“The Unity Campaign will raise awareness around the needs of the Frederick community and the great work local nonprofits are doing to support our most vulnerable neighbors,” Adams said. “The Unity Campaign is a vital funding source to reduce suffering, provide opportunity, and build a better future for our struggling neighbors. This year’s campaign will raise money to fund programs supporting the health, education, and financial stability of ALICE households.”
Last year’s campaign, Adams said, raised more than $657,000 from 1,440 individual contributions.
Those who are interested in donating can do so by going to the United Way’s webpage for the campaign, unityfrederick.com. Donations can also be made through text message by texting 2022Unity to 71777.
Adams said, while the campaign officially only runs through March 20, donations will be accepted for the campaign through the end of March.
A full list of all 34 of the nonprofits participating in the campaign can be found online at app.mobilecause.com/vf/2022Unity.
