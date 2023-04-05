Housed in a historic downtown Frederick building and incorporating furnishings and elements from several former Washington, D.C., restaurants, Up on Market Bistro & Inn offers the ambience of a French cafe or European coffeehouse. Some of the chairs in the dining room came from the former Bistro Francais in Georgetown, while the mirrors in the rear of the dining room came from that M Street staple's private dining room, said Francis Skrobiszewski, who owns the restaurant with his wife, chef Michele Fontaine. The couple bought the building along North Market Street in 2013 and spent years renovating it and meticulously restoring the building before opening the restaurant a little more than three years ago. The dining rooms tables and chairs are vintage, and the marble high-top tables along one wall are about 130 years old, Skrobiszewski said. While Fontaine runs the kitchen, Skrobiszewski oversees an extensive wine list, mostly French, but also including Italian, American and other options.
popular spotlight
Up on Market Bistro & Inn offers classic look and tastes
Tags
RyanMarshall
Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
NEW: Find local favorites, as voted by locals, at Frederick.HometownGuru.com.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Search the site
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.