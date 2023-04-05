Up on Market
The rack of lamb at Up comes with sides of Gruyère grits and grilled asparagus.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Housed in a historic downtown Frederick building and incorporating furnishings and elements from several former Washington, D.C., restaurants, Up on Market Bistro & Inn offers the ambience of a French cafe or European coffeehouse. Some of the chairs in the dining room came from the former Bistro Francais in Georgetown, while the mirrors in the rear of the dining room came from that M Street staple's private dining room, said Francis Skrobiszewski, who owns the restaurant with his wife, chef Michele Fontaine. The couple bought the building along North Market Street in 2013 and spent years renovating it and meticulously restoring the building before opening the restaurant a little more than three years ago. The dining rooms tables and chairs are vintage, and the marble high-top tables along one wall are about 130 years old, Skrobiszewski said. While Fontaine runs the kitchen, Skrobiszewski oversees an extensive wine list, mostly French, but also including Italian, American and other options. 

The rack of lamb dish at Up on Market, which comes with sides of Gruyère grits and grilled asparagus.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

