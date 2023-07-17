West Side Library
Buy Now

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater speaks during a news conference held at Hillcrest Park on Monday. The park will be the future site of a library on the west side of Frederick.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

After more than a year of discussion and debate, Frederick County's newest library will be built on the site of a park on the west side of the city of Frederick.

The new library will be built at Hillcrest Park, at the corner of McCain Drive and Butterfly Lane in Frederick's Hillcrest neighborhood, Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor announced at a joint press conference Monday.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

(17) comments

cyntiast

Why dig up the green space. Isn't there an existing commercial building in this area that can be converted to a library?

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

There was, and still is...Oak St off Himes Ave. Right on a bus lane too. The library could have adjoined a community center and other community services ar that location, but no, let's rip up some green space as well as a section of the park. Brilliant.

Report Add Reply
edens30

Hillcrest Park is on both the 50 & 51 lines.

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

Just wondering, how far is Hillcrest Park from the Oak St building?

Report
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

About a mile on Butterfly Lane And Himes Ave, three.

Report
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Isn't 800 Oak Street near the bus #10 bus stop one Himes?

Report
FrederickFan

Gardner proposed the Oak St. Location but city officials and some in the community were opposed. It probably would be designed by now and it would have saved money. But, the good news is that a library is going to happen.

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

remember Ms. Gardener wanted to convert the commercial( I think it was United Health Care) building on Oak Street into a library...but the city was reluctant to rezone it because the Aldermen weren't asked by the county if the county could buy the Oak street property..remember that, I think they were worried about taxes or something or other? but a library is a library I suppose....doesn't need to make sense...interesting the solution they both came up with?

Report Add Reply
techite

As usual, green space and the environment are losers. Bob Lewis

Report Add Reply
wturnerinMD

Typical. Find green space to pave over.

Report Add Reply
LJF0929

Fantastic! A community needs it's library - they're so much more than a place to check out books!

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

Is it July 18, yet?!

Report Add Reply
pfitzgerald

That's the right decision. Good central location.

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

👍🏻 yep

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

Didn’t the Oak street location have some issues with the city?

Report Add Reply
FrederickFan

Never made sense. The library would happen sooner at the Oak St. Location and cost less but city officials were opposed for political reasons not practical ones. The new site announced today will not allow the city to add a community center near or adjoined to the library that some city officials wanted.

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

I agree this location doesn't make as much sense as the Oak St. location...but a library is a library I suppose even if it does mean ripping up green space and cost more money and the city can't add a community center, those are just minor inconveniences I suppose for a centrally located library? What will be done with the Oak St. property that the county now owns and the city has said they are reluctant to rezone? Will it just gather tumbleweeds?

Report

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription