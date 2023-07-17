After more than a year of discussion and debate, Frederick County's newest library will be built on the site of a park on the west side of the city of Frederick.
The new library will be built at Hillcrest Park, at the corner of McCain Drive and Butterfly Lane in Frederick's Hillcrest neighborhood, Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor announced at a joint press conference Monday.
Fitzwater and O'Connor signed a memorandum of understanding for the project at Monday's event.
The new library will be close to Hillcrest, Butterfly Ridge and Waverley elementary schools, and located on three county transit lines, Fitzwater said.
A previously suggested site at a county property off Himes Avenue drew criticism from residents who said it was not accessible for students and others walking to the library.
Several of the city's aldermen expressed concern about the Himes Avenue site, and suggested they would be reluctant to rezone the site to allow the library to go there.
Kiki Wilson, an advocate for residents on the west side of Frederick, said she's excited to see how families in the area will use the library once it's built.
“It's something that we've always needed, and wanted,” Wilson said.
Land in the city's Westside Regional Park, across Butterfly Lane from the Hillcrest Park site and near Butterfly Ridge Elementary School, was also proposed as a possible site.
But some state funding issues and other complications made that option impractical, O'Connor said Monday.
The Hillcrest Park site is underused as a park, and a ball field located at the site will be moved across Butterfly Lane to Westside Regional Park, he said.
Bob Smith, the city's deputy director of parks and recreation, said the city would try to preserve as many of the park amenities as possible, either at the current site or at other parks nearby.
The park nestled in the Hillcrest neighborhood contains amenities including a baseball field, a playground, a pavilion, grills, and picnic tables.
Fitzwater said after Monday's event that the county's library and public works staffs evaluated the 4.1-acre site and confirmed that it is big enough to hold a state-of-the-art library and sufficient parking.
She said she's excited to work with the community on the project's design, after the initial discussion generated “unprecedented” community input.
“All of that really led to the best solution,” Fitzwater said.
Former County Executive Jan Gardner, who moved up funding for the project in the county's list of capital projects, said she was happy to see the city and county agree on a site.
The Hillcrest Park site provides a nice location between the various schools, she said.
Frederick Alderman Ben MacShane said he was thrilled to see the county invest in a project that will be within walking distance for so many families on the west side of the city.
The project's proximity to elementary schools is “really a dream come true,” MacShane said.
A community meeting to discuss the new proposal will be held at Hillcrest Elementary School on Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.
Why dig up the green space. Isn't there an existing commercial building in this area that can be converted to a library?
There was, and still is...Oak St off Himes Ave. Right on a bus lane too. The library could have adjoined a community center and other community services ar that location, but no, let's rip up some green space as well as a section of the park. Brilliant.
Hillcrest Park is on both the 50 & 51 lines.
Just wondering, how far is Hillcrest Park from the Oak St building?
About a mile on Butterfly Lane And Himes Ave, three.
Isn't 800 Oak Street near the bus #10 bus stop one Himes?
Gardner proposed the Oak St. Location but city officials and some in the community were opposed. It probably would be designed by now and it would have saved money. But, the good news is that a library is going to happen.
remember Ms. Gardener wanted to convert the commercial( I think it was United Health Care) building on Oak Street into a library...but the city was reluctant to rezone it because the Aldermen weren't asked by the county if the county could buy the Oak street property..remember that, I think they were worried about taxes or something or other? but a library is a library I suppose....doesn't need to make sense...interesting the solution they both came up with?
As usual, green space and the environment are losers. Bob Lewis
Typical. Find green space to pave over.
Fantastic! A community needs it's library - they're so much more than a place to check out books!
Is it July 18, yet?!
That's the right decision. Good central location.
👍🏻 yep
Didn’t the Oak street location have some issues with the city?
Never made sense. The library would happen sooner at the Oak St. Location and cost less but city officials were opposed for political reasons not practical ones. The new site announced today will not allow the city to add a community center near or adjoined to the library that some city officials wanted.
I agree this location doesn't make as much sense as the Oak St. location...but a library is a library I suppose even if it does mean ripping up green space and cost more money and the city can't add a community center, those are just minor inconveniences I suppose for a centrally located library? What will be done with the Oak St. property that the county now owns and the city has said they are reluctant to rezone? Will it just gather tumbleweeds?
