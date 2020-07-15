Passersby driving along Campus Drive toward Urbana High School can easily get a peek of the county's newest YMCA, which is currently under construction.
The project is about 35 percent complete.
“We've got the foundation laid for the gymnasium, some of the common areas, stairwells are constructed and steel is being placed and put into position this week and next week for the roof and the rafters,” said Chris Colville, chief executive officer of the YMCA of Frederick County. “And then probably in the next couple weeks they'll start working on the aquatic center.”
While previously slated to open next January, the new facility is now set to open in April 2021, she said. The delay is not due to the coronavirus pandemic, because construction was deemed an essential business at the beginning of the shutdowns in March.
One of the current priorities is widening the entrance at Campus Drive before school potentially opens in the fall. After receiving approval from the State Highway Administration, the YMCA will also install ADA-compliant sidewalks.
The new 65,000-square-foot facility will include an indoor running track, group exercise studios, a wellness center, a children’s adventure center and athletic fields. Additionally, it will have an aquatics complex which will be partially used for Frederick County high school swimming programs.
That’s one of the main perks of the new facility, said County Councilman Steve McKay.
“So that’s going to be an important contribution, and just having the Y as a facility for the community in that area will be very valuable,” McKay said, referring to the southern part of the county.
This will be the YMCA’s second full-service site in the county, along with one in downtown Frederick. There is also a smaller facility in the Green Valley/Monrovia area.
Colville, too, is excited to provide resources to the community that they have not had access to before, such as an aquatic center and track.
Job listings for the new center will be made available sometime in late fall of this year, Colville said. She expects the facility to average around 75 employees between full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.
The Urbana YMCA is the only new facility currently under construction. However, Thurmont has been considering a YMCA facility or programming. Colville said that after surveying the residents, she has compiled a task force of employees from the health and wellness fields, teens, active older adults and sports departments to discuss possibilities for the area.
She plans to bring their findings to the Thurmont mayor and board in early August.
“So it's not dead in the water but it hasn't been a high priority since we've been dealing with COVID,” Colville said. “But we're probably ready to share that information with them and to see if we have the capacity to maybe start some programming as early as the fall in that area.”
Meanwhile, the YMCA has continued to hold summer camp programs and child care services at its downtown Frederick location. The health and wellness center is also open, but Colville said it is currently seeing about 30 percent of what is the typical capacity for the center.
Construction should be done on the Urbana facility next March, which will give the YMCA a month to furnish and complete the space before opening in April.
“I think it's pretty exciting. And we've gotten very positive feedback and energy coming from the community,” Colville said. “So we're hoping they are as excited about it as we are.”
