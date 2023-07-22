Ellen Baker and Troy Harris
Troy Harris helped save Ellen Baker's life last Wednesday when she suffered from severe dehydration.

 Staff photo by Gabrielle Lewis

Last Wednesday, United States Postal Service carrier Troy Harris didn't take his usual route, since he was filling in for a coworker on their day off. When Harris entered Frederick Soups and Comfort Foods on South Carroll Street to deliver mail, he immediately saw Ellen Baker collapsed on a chair near the entrance, unable to speak or control her muscles.

Baker was suffering from severe dehydration, and friends in the restaurant were trying to revive her and get her to a medical facility.

