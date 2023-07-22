Last Wednesday, United States Postal Service carrier Troy Harris didn't take his usual route, since he was filling in for a coworker on their day off. When Harris entered Frederick Soups and Comfort Foods on South Carroll Street to deliver mail, he immediately saw Ellen Baker collapsed on a chair near the entrance, unable to speak or control her muscles.
Baker was suffering from severe dehydration, and friends in the restaurant were trying to revive her and get her to a medical facility.
Harris had never met Baker before, nor did he know anyone in the building helping her — but he didn't hesitate to jump in, keep her upright and prevent her from falling to the floor. Harris' help kept Baker stable enough until an ambulance arrived.
"I [had] never experienced it," Harris said. "I'm always down to help somebody. ... It's the right thing to do."
Ellen Baker runs Upcycle Vintage Home Decor, one of several businesses located at 124 South Carroll Street. The day she passed out from dehydration, Baker went upstairs to Frederick Soups and Comfort Foods to use the restroom, and she said it was a very hot day.
Frederick Soups and Comfort Foods owner Adam Sullivan and Joan Jenkins Sewing owner Joanie Jenkins tried to cool Baker off with a fan and gave her water and juice. Baker said her ears were ringing as she looked up at the restaurant's ceiling, and after that, she blacked out.
When Baker regained consciousness, Harris was by her side talking to her. He stayed with her all the way until the ambulance arrived. She said the entire experience made her feel "humbled and embarrassed," but it also made her grateful for being alive.
"I just had a milestone birthday, and it just kind of was like, 'Okay, I'm getting older, whatever,' ... but I now have had a second chance at living life on my terms," she said. "I really don't think I ever took it for granted before, but I really don't take it for granted now."
Jim Adams, Baker's husband and a retired postmaster, said the experience illustrated the significance of people willing to help in stressful situations, even if they technically have no obligation to do anything.
"In this day and age, when our lives are just so fast-paced, we see an accident or something like that, and we just go about our day," he said. "In this instance, the key individuals all went above and beyond to be able to ... look out for Ellen's wellbeing, and ... I will forever be grateful for that."
The group met up at the restaurant Saturday to discuss the events. As he spoke, Adams praised Harris for stepping in to help save Baker, reaching out to shake Harris' hand with tears in his eyes.
Harris said he's grateful he was in the right place at the right time to help save Baker. He also echoed Adams and emphasized the importance of not being afraid to get involved in tough situations to help others.
"The average [person] would've just been like, 'No, this is not my problem,'" he said. "It could've went left. I would've had to live with that on my conscience ... If I can help, I'm gonna help."
