After she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, there were times when Keitchia Morris didn’t know if she would see five more years.
“Death — that’s the first thing you think, that it’s knocking on your door,” she said Sunday, surrounded by friends and family as she celebrated a victory in her battle over cancer and homelessness.
She was treated at Frederick’s James Stockman Cancer Center, beginning chemotherapy the day after Christmas with treatments about every three weeks.
She went through eight surgeries, some of which were unsuccessful, but the chemotherapy was the worst part.
“I almost didn’t make it going through the chemo,” she said.
On Sunday, she wore a pink dress, singing and praying with her guests at Ebenezer United Methodist Church outside Urbana as she celebrated her recovery.
Ashley Garland, director of Faith House, a program of the Frederick Rescue Mission that provides housing to women and children in need, read a letter from Terri Gray, the organization’s former director. Gray had helped Morris when she used the organization’s services, but could not attend Sunday’s event.
“She is a fighter, and her heart for other people inspires me,” Gray wrote.
The illness and treatment were difficult, said Rhonda Simms, a friend and former neighbor who helped Morris get to appointments and treatments. She just tried to reassure her friend that everything would be alright.
“We went through it together,” Simms said.
Along with the stress of her health problems, an unsuccessful surgery left Morris unable to return to her job as a manager at a Frederick retail store.
Without an income, the bills piled up. Morris fell behind on rent and eventually lost her home.
She moved in with relatives in Washington, D.C., during her treatment. It’s always hard to move back in with family, no matter how supportive, she said.
Now recovered, she was able to find housing through a program with the city of Frederick, she said.
Tony Morris was 30 when his mother was diagnosed, and he harbored the inevitable worries.
“If I had lost her, I don’t know what I would have done,” he said Sunday.
While he worried a lot, he knew that she was surrounded by people who would help her through her problems.
“Obviously, she has a nice support system,” he said.
Keitchia Morris still has literal scars to remind her of what she has been through. And she said her struggles helped her realize how important life is, and what she has to live for.
“I just prayed that it wasn’t my time,” she said.
