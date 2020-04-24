Yellow Cab of Frederick closed two weeks ago when Jerry Woods, the owner, retired.
Woods, 73, said in a phone interview that he had been planning on retiring for a while, but that the coronavirus sped up the decision for him.
"Frederick was very good to me," he said. Woods started working in the taxi industry as a dispatcher at age 15.
Blaine Young, who was a co-owner from about 2008 to 2015, said that it was always a pleasure to work with Woods, a longtime friend of his. Young decided to get out of the industry when rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft started taking off, he said in a phone interview.
Woods sold some of his cabs to his drivers. One of those drivers, Dennis Agniman, created Agniman Transportation, a new taxi company.
Agniman said in an email that his drivers are working hard to ensure the safety of the community while providing transportation services during the pandemic.
Agniman Transportation has also bought Yellow Cab's old phone number of (301) 662-2250.
Agniman Transportation has been added to TransIT's Taxi Access Program (TAP), according to a press release.
Another transportation option, Taxi Fiesta, has also been added to the TransIT Taxi Access Program (TAP), the press release says. Taxi Fiesta has Spanish-speaking dispatchers and drivers.
(2) comments
The taxi has the Yellow Cab name on it but it is nuclear if the city’s largest can company is still in operation.. so it's a nuclear can company? huh...
Blaine didn’t sell because of Uber and Lyft. He needed money to pay off debt for his failed county exec campaign. Tammy Wood bought his part for pennies on the dollar.
