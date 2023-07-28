The YMCA of Frederick County received $3 million in federal funding to continue running its Head Start program for toddlers and preschoolers in families who fall below the poverty line.
Head Start provides comprehensive education, as well as social, health and nutrition services, for free for 3- and 4-year-olds to get them ready for school, Fawn Mordosky, the organization's marketing and communications director, said.
It also gets parents involved by integrating them into the educational process, so they can continue it at home.
"It's not just a child that is reaping the benefits of this program. It's the entire family," she said.
Since the program runs for most of the day, it provides breakfast, lunch and afternoon snacks to the children. It also organizes events for the whole family to attend.
Families who use Temporary Cash Assistance, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Supplemental Security Income are automatically eligible for the program.
During the 2022-23 school year, the program hosted 153 children from 139 families, Mordosky wrote in an email.
Since the funding is the only thing keeping the program up and running, she said, it's important that the YMCA gets it every year.
"Without access to Head Start for their children, more workers will be forced to leave the workforce," Mordosky wrote. "More children will be at risk of being exposed to precarious living conditions without basic education, healthcare, and nutrition. This will lead to less desirable early learning outcomes, unfinished high school and college degrees, and reduced community childcare options."
Last year, the program received $2.8 million in funding. The funding increased this year to adjust for the cost of living and fund a new full-time behavior specialist.
Frederick County government first funded the program when it started 50 years ago, Mordosky wrote in an email. It stopped funding Head Start in 2011, when the federal grant began funding services.
Four other organizations in the state received federal funding for their Head Start programs. The funding totaled $28.9 million.
