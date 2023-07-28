YMCA Grant
Buy Now

The main downtown YMCA of Frederick County on North Market Street. The YMCA of Frederick County received $3 million in federal funding to continue running its Head Start program for toddlers and preschoolers in families who fall below the poverty line.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The YMCA of Frederick County received $3 million in federal funding to continue running its Head Start program for toddlers and preschoolers in families who fall below the poverty line.

Head Start provides comprehensive education, as well as social, health and nutrition services, for free for 3- and 4-year-olds to get them ready for school, Fawn Mordosky, the organization's marketing and communications director, said.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription