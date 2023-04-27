Hood Youth Summit
Wendy Wolff of Maryland Nonprofits, a statewide membership association, takes a picture of students at a forum at Hood College on Thursday. The students, from left, are: Jacob Better, Ryan Hollwedel, Faith Kiser, Preston Harford and John Wiemann.

More than 100 youth organization leaders and members gathered at Hood College on Thursday to work on creating a Frederick County youth services network.

In the first of many meetings to connect the organizations, Thursday's gathering focused on data. Through Hood College’s Data Driven Frederick, a new repository for various data, the organizations hope to be more connected in serving local youths and figuring out where their services are needed.

