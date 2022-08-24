Clutching the little hands of her daughters, Megan Donovan made her way to the stage amid a roar of applause on Wednesday night at Hood College.
Donovan’s business idea — SHIFT Work + Play, a family-oriented coworking space — had just won her $6,500 in cash and business growth support from PNC Bank, plus a video and social media package from 88 Visual.
Donovan was among seven businesses that competed for cash and prizes in a “Shark Tank”-style pitch competition called S.H.E. (Strength, Heart and Equality) Pitch.
Put on by the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, the contest seeks to uplift women-owned businesses and provide resources to them. It is part of a multi-day celebration dubbed S.H.E. Week.
Competitors were split into two categories. Donovan vied for the win in the “Idea Stage” category against two other start-ups, Seek Care Solutions and SpellRead Works.
In the “Growth Stage” category, JoNa’s Exterior Design came out on top. Owner Kelly Kuzma won the same prizes as Donovan, plus an advertisement package in Sass Magazine. JoNa’s produces outdoor furniture designed to withstand the weather.
The other Growth Stage competitors were Dream Free Art LLC, Maryland Bakes! LLC and SL Studio.
Dream Free Art won $500 and the new She’s Rising Award from the Maryland Women’s Business Center. The audience selected SL Studio for the People’s Choice Award, which also came with $500.
The seven finalists were selected out of approximately 60 who applied to S.H.E. Pitch, now in its second year. They spent months perfecting their pitches to be selected for the semifinals, then the live pitch competition.
On Wednesday, the competitors had five minutes to talk about their businesses before fielding two minutes of questions from a panel of four judges.
Donovan, a lawyer, plans to open SHIFT Work + Play this fall in Frederick. She recently secured a 5,000-square-foot facility in the city, with a 350-square-foot playroom.
Parents will be able to work remotely in offices on site or in communal work spaces while their children have fun in a staffed playroom, according to Donovan. There will also be a lactation space.
“I firmly believe that parenting and working do not have to be in tension with one another,” Donovan said.
The idea for Kuzma’s exterior design business came from her own family’s headaches over finding durable outdoor furniture. Her company’s products are made with durable recycled material that can be customized. Her primary builder is in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.
“At JoNa’s we know the problem. We’ve personally felt it and we’re thrilled to offer an amazing solution,” Kuzma said in her pitch.
In 2021, JoNa’s saw $26,400 in net profit and the business is continuing to grow, according to Kuzma. She plans to open a commercial space.
Both winners hold their children close to their heart.
“Just walking in here, I’d felt like I’d won,” Kuzma said in an interview.
By participating in S.H.E. Pitch, she believes she showed her five children it is OK to try something new, even if you are afraid.
As she accepted her award, one of her children yelled, “Go, mommy!” from the back of Hodson Auditorium.
Kuzma featured their smiling faces in her slide show presentation. The youngsters had titles such as “chief morale officer” and “efficiency consultant.”
JoNa is named for Kuzma’s twin daughters who died, Josie and Nadia.
Recently, Donovan said her daughters were inspired by S.H.E. Pitch and pitched their own business ideas to her.
Donovan’s daughters Edythe Novick, 7, and Walden Novick, 4, were all smiles after their mother won.
Donovan said the prizes will play a key role in allowing her to open SHIFT Work + Play.
“It’s pretty cool,” Edythe said.
Walden pressed her lips together as she thought about mom’s award.
Did she think her mom is pretty smart?
Walden nodded her head up and down vigorously.
