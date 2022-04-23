There's a sheep behind every one of Corinne Van Meter's baskets of wool, and she knows all of their names.
There's Roxie, who loves back scratches, Fluffy the escape artist, and Belle, who just gave birth to twins. They are among roughly 20 sheep at Windswept Willows Farm in New Windsor, run by Van Meter and her family.
Van Meter came to the Frederick Fairgrounds on Saturday to sell her wool products at Frederick Fiber Fest, an event presented by The Frederick News-Post. Dozens of vendors filled the outbuildings.
Shoppers and sellers alike wore handmade sweaters, hats and scarves. Yarn of every color stretched as far as the eye could see. It was like walking into a rainbow.
Van Meter donned an orange poncho that represents three generations of her family. She spun the yarn, her mother wove it and her grandmother sewed the final product.
"I love being able to take it from the sheep all the way to the finished product," she said.
As customers dropped by, Van Meter proudly told them the yarn on display came from her own sheep. It was her first event since the COVID-19 pandemic began and she was glad to interact with fellow fiber fans again.
Brooke Addams came from Richmond, Virginia, to sell yarn she dyes herself. Her business, Fully Spun, is known for its colorful collection inspired by Pride flags.
Addams sported a short-sleeve purple, green and blue sweater she made.
"They take me a really long time but it's the most gratifying for me," Addams said.
Tricia Baker, of Germantown, was drawn to Addams' purple yarn.
"You gotta support independent artisans," Baker said, wearing a handmade sweater.
For those new to knitting, crocheting and the like, Addams recommends visiting your local yarn store. There will likely be people there to help.
There were free lessons at Fiber Fest by drop spindle vendor Darcy ZehrVogt, of Spindles and More. Drop spindles predate the spinning wheel and are used to spin yarn, according to ZehrVogt, who hails from Round Hill, Virginia.
Drop spindles are smaller, more portable and less expensive than spinning wheels, ZehrVogt said, so they appeal to a lot of people. Frederick residents Amanda Yinger and her daughter Lainie, 3, stopped by to learn about them.
"When you spin a spindle, it creates a vortex. It is like a tornado," ZehrVogt said to Yinger and her daughter.
With practiced hands, ZehrVogt pulled wool across her lap and attached it to a hook at the top of the drop spindle. With a spin, the fluffy fiber began to resemble a narrow string.
"Congratulations, you have made yarn," ZehrVogt said with a flourish.
Across from the drop spindle lesson, Caitlin Moran offered monsters for sale.
Fluffy, cuddly monsters with button eyes, that is. Among Moran's wool-based goods were "monster companion" kits complete with all one would need to make a horned friend, courtesy of Moran's business, Companion Fiber.
Moran came from Hedgesville, West Virginia, for Fiber Fest. She learned to knit at 8 years old from her mother. She finds it meditative.
"I love the color," Moran said. "I love the artistic side of it."
She chatted about the craft as she knitted a hat from a blue, green and yellow ball of yarn. With each passing of her needles, the ball became ever so smaller.
