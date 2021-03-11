Beneath a likeness of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, the first American-born saint, rested a black bonnet, crucifix and rosary.
The centuries-old artifacts, which belonged to Seton, were among many unveiled and blessed during an event at the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg Thursday. They, and several other items from Seton’s life, were donated to the shrine by the Sisters of Charity of New York and will be featured in a special exhibit this summer.
“Our mission, of course, is to promote the life and the legacy of Elizabeth Ann Seton as a source of inspiration and as a source of hope,” said Rob Judge, executive director of the shrine. “These artifacts are a tremendous contribution to our ability to tell her story and cover the themes that were important to her in her life and make her relevant today as an example, as an intercessor and a friend from heaven.”
This year marks the 200th anniversary of Seton’s death, and the shrine is commemorating the occasion in a variety of ways, including with special masses held in January, the release of a short film about Seton’s life and the new exhibit featuring the donated artifacts.
“Here at the shrine, we are viewing this as an opportunity to share her in all the depth of her life experiences with more and more people and to essentially introduce her to a larger and larger audience,” Judge said. “We do that in a lot of ways here at the shrine, but one of the ways is by talking about her life experiences. And we know that her diverse life experiences help make her very relatable to people from all walks of life.”
Seton is the first American-born saint and is largely regarded as the founder of the American Catholic school network, according to the Seton Hill University website.
Seton was born in New York City in 1774 and moved to Emmitsburg in 1809, six years after her husband died of tuberculosis. She founded the Sisters of Charity of St. Joseph’s, began St. Joseph’s Academy and Free School and started schools and orphanages along the East Coast.
Seton was named a saint by Pope Paul VI in September 1975, more than 150 years after her death. “All of us say this with spiritual joy, and with the intention of honoring the land and the nation from which she marvelously sprang forth as the first flower in the calendar of the saints,” he said at the time.
Among those who attended and spoke at Thursday’s event via Zoom was Sister Donna Dodge, president of the Sisters of Charity of New York.
Dodge said she was pleased the artifacts found a safe and loving home where people will be able to see them.
Mindy Gordon, archivist for the Sisters of Charity of New York, relayed how honored she was to be a part of the blessing.
“I feel privileged to have been able to work on this project,” Gordon said. “This has really been the highlight of my professional career, and the meaning of these artifacts ... I’m so touched and I’m so pleased that the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton is a place where we can all visit and share, as we’ve said, Elizabeth Seton with the world.”
John Fieseler, executive director of Visit Frederick, also attended the event.
“For local people, it is very meaningful that the first person born in the United States to be canonized a saint was a Frederick County resident,” he said. “We at tourism, of course, are very interested in welcoming people from other areas, residents of other parts of the country, even other parts of the world to come here and visit.”
Before the pandemic, visitation at the shrine was more than 60,000 people a year.
“We know there will be great interest in visiting once again,” Fieseler said.
