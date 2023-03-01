Azteca Bar and Grill
Manager Nicolas Lainez sits for a portrait with the mixed fajitas dish at Azteca Bar and Grill in Walkersville on Feb. 15.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Azteca Bar and Grill in Walkersville opened about two months before nationwide shutdowns in March 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Founder and manager Nicolas Lainez said what kept them afloat then is what continues to keep them going, three years later: the community. "We are grateful and we really appreciate the community," Lainez said. "All the support that we've been getting these three years that we've been open — that's something that I really care about. I'm glad that they like what we do." Azteca offers a wide variety of menu items, including appetizers like quesadillas and nachos, salads, sandwiches, gyros, pupusas, tacos, burritos, chimichangas, enchiladas, fajitas and house specialties, like their grilled tilapia fillet.

The mixed fajitas dish at Azteca Bar and Grill in Walkersville.

