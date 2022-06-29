Motherland Kitchen and Spices chef and owner Sabina Jules left a 20-year career as a database administrator to pursue her dream of cooking full time. Growing up in Cameroon, she learned to cook dishes such as Kathi Kathi chicken, which was strictly a men's dish eaten as part of a ritual until women commercialized it and began selling it. Jules enjoys teaching her customers about her culture and answering questions about dishes. She strives to serve food that reminds people of different countries in Africa. Her plates include ox tail stew, shrimp cassava leaf stew, jerk chicken, vegan cauliflower pilaf and more. Jules also sells her own blend of spices, known as Mammy Doro seasonings. The family friendly restaurant invites customers to dine in or get food to go. Motherland Kitchen is especially convenient for those looking to pick up food on their way north, as it is located right off of U.S. Route 15 north.
7800 Biggs Ford Road, Suite B1, Frederick, MD 21701
301-304-0631
Hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Type of food: African and Caribbean with vegetarian and vegan options
Price: Entrées range from $13.99 to $35
Chef/owner Sabina Jules recommends: Kathi Kathi chicken cooked in palm oil with African basil and onion, served with three types of greens enhanced with herbs and slow-cooked tomatoes, alongside a heaping helping of corn fufu
Motherland Kitchen is awesome - please try it, it's worth the short ride up Rte 15N. The food is delicious.
